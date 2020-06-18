Sterilization Wrap Market: Global Size, Share, Industry Supply, Regional Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2026

The global “sterilization wraps market growth” is likely to expand in the coming years due to growing emphasis on maintaining hygiene within hospitals, to curb the spread of infections. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Sterilization Wraps: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is likely to reach US$ 512.1 Mn by 2026. Fortune Business Insights has stated that the market was valued at US$ 376.1 Mn in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Increasing Hospital Infections Are a Driving Cause

According to the Affordable Care Act, healthcare institutions have a higher incentive for earning positive outcomes. Hospital associated infections can be held accountable to poor institutional outcomes. A major part of reducing hospital associated infections is the use of proper sterilization wraps. Furthermore, sterilization wraps play a huge role in patient care and wellbeing. Although healthcare policies are in favor of people admitted in hospitals, an increasing number of patients may result in increase in hospital infections. Recent trends within hospitals, pertaining to sterilization wrapping techniques and sequential wrapping have offered greater potential for growth of the global sterilization wraps market.

Medline’s Sterilization Wraps Yields Strong Market Figures

Medline’s Gemini sterilization wrap has been successful in many aspects. The properties of Gemini wrap have led to its increased use, which is indicative of high demand among end users. Gemini wrap was manufactured with 100% polypropylene. The use of polypropylene has helped to reduce punctures and minimize tear. Gemini was massively helpful in reducing contamination, besides enabling improved patient outcomes. Medline has made Gemini available in a range of weights including super lightweight to heavyweight, depending upon the requirement from end users. Medline’s Gemini has boosted the global market and is likely to favor the growth of the global market in the coming years.

