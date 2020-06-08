Skin Barrier Market Size Is Anticipated to Reach $1.19 Billion by 2026

“Surge in cases of irritable bowel syndrome and increase in population older people around the world drive the growth of global skin barrier market.”

The global skin barrier market garnered $868.1 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1.19 billion by 2026, growing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of key winning strategies, changing market dynamics, major segments, business performance, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in cases of irritable bowel syndrome and increase in population older people around the world drive the growth of global skin barrier market. However, high cost associated with skin barriers restrains the market growth. Furthermore, growing healthcare reforms in developing economies such as China and India are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6586

Covid-19 scenario:

Skin barrier manufacturing companies have continued their operations based on the guidance provided by the World Health Organization and other health governing bodies.

However, the supply chain has been interrupted due to the global lockdown. It has been uninterrupted in countries where the lockdown restrictions have been eased off.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global skin barrier market based on shape, surgery type, and region.

Based on shape, the flat shaped segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to continue the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026. The research also discusses the convex shaped segment.

Based on surgery type, the colostomy segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifth of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6586

Frontrunners in the industry-

B Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast Corp, Hollister Inc., Cymed Ostomy Pouching Systems, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co., Torbot Group, Inc., and Safe n’ Simple Medical.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2018-2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Shape, and Surgery Type Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Related Reports:

Direct-Skin Wearable Medical Devices Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Skincare Devices Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Transdermal Skin Patches Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cosmetic Laser Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht