RTD Coffee Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025 | Know The COVID-19 Impact on Coffee Industry

The global RTD coffee market size was valued at USD 36.60 Billion and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.5% and reach USD 19.05 Billion by the end of 2025.

The global ready to drink coffee market size is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing adoption of coffee culture and growing awareness regarding fitness across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, publishes this information in its latest report, titled “Ready to Drink (RTD) Coffee Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Packaging Material (Glass and PET Bottles, Cans), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025.” The report observes that the market was worth USD 19.05 billion and is expected to reach USD 36.60 billion by 2025, while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, several industries have been on a standstill with zero operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in resuming industrial activities.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Market:

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

JAB Holding Company

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

McCafe – McDonald’s

International Delight

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.

Bulletproof 360, Inc.

Ready to drink (RTD) coffee is gaining popularity as the fastest growing non-alcoholic drink across the globe. Hectic lifestyles and high disposable income is propelling the demand for instant food products. RTD coffee provides instant energy and is popular amongst the younger and working population. The growing popularity of the product has enabled the manufacturers to produce different flavors such as caramel, Americano, and vanilla lattes, among others to meet the increasing consumer demand.

Major Segmentation includes:

By Packaging Material

Glass and PET Bottles

Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Geography

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

“Growing Coffee Culture to Propel Demand”

A coffee culture involves social behavior and an atmosphere that is extensively revolving around coffee and its by-products. The rising awareness for health and fitness is driving the demand for coffee that contains caffeine, a natural stimulant that instantly boosts energy and improves brain functioning. High disposable income and growing coffee culture amongst the younger population are propelling the demand for RTD coffee. In addition to this, the manufacturers are focusing on improving the aesthetics of the product by introducing innovative and alluring designs of PET bottles, cartons, and lid cups during packaging that is driving the growth of the global ready to drink (RTD) coffee market during the forecast period.

“Demand for Coffee to Increase Significantly During COVID-19 Crisis”

Covid-19 is resulting in adverse effects on several economies across the globe. The novel coronavirus has hindered unprecedented supply and demand of global products owing to several businesses at standstill. However, the lockdown announced by several federal agencies has propelled the demand for convenient and ready to eat food products. According to the International Coffee Organization (IOC), the demand for coffee witnessed surge amid the ongoing global pandemic. The increasing sales reported from the supermarkets/hypermarkets are expected to drive the demand for coffee, including RTD coffee that will favor the growth of the global ready to drink (RTD) coffee market in the near future.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

“Growing Demand for Specialty Coffee in Asia-Pacific to Augur Growth”

Among all regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth and register the highest global ready to drink (RTD) coffee market revenue in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing preference for specialty coffee in countries such as China and India in the region. High disposable income and the growing popularity of RTD coffee among the younger population is anticipated to bode well for market growth in the Asia Pacific. On the other hand, North America is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as the increasing popularity of convenient food products and cold brew concepts in countries such as the U.S. and Canada between 2018 and 2025.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

“Synergy Flavors Launching New Coffee Flavors to Aid Growth”

In June 2020, Synergy Flavors announced its launch of new coffee flavors in the Asia region. According to the company, the new flavors include Roasted, Brewed, Espresso, Latte, Coffee Mocha, Black, Cappuccino, Caramel Macchiato, and Robusta. Pier Yuan, Senior Team Manager, says, “Ready to drink (RTD) coffee and instant coffee producers are focusing on introducing innovative products to cater to the increasing consumer demand. The introduction of new aromatic and fresh coffee flavors will enable the manufacturers to stand out of the crowd and gain a competitive edge in the lucrative Asia marketplace.”

