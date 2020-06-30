Respiratory Inhalers Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue US$ 46,984.1 Million with Growth Rate at 5.7% CAGR by 2027 | Says, Coherent Market Insights

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market – Insights

Respiratory inhalers are used to deliver medication into the body via lungs during the treatment of respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), allergic rhinitis, bronchitis, asthma, pneumonia, and sinusitis. Metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and nebulizers are some of the widely used respiratory inhalers.

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market: Drivers

The increasing incidence of COPD is expected to propel the growth of the global respiratory inhalers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the European Respiratory Society (ERS), 2017, around 65 million people worldwide suffer from moderate to severe COPD. Moreover, increasing the prevalence of asthma is also expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, according to ERS, 2017, around 334 million people worldwide suffer from asthma.

High incidence of sleep-disordered breathing and occupational lung diseases is expected to aid in the growth of the al respiratory inhalers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to ERS, 2017, around 100 million people worldwide suffer from sleep-disordered breathing and over 50 million people suffer from occupational lung diseases.

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market: Restraints

The availability of alternative treatments such as small molecule drugs, herbs, and vitamins is expected to hinder the growth of the market. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Chinese herb ding-chan tang (DCT) can decrease inflammation and relieve bronchospasm. Other alternative treatments include Yoga (breathing exercises), natural remedies, and others.

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market: Opportunities

Increasing R&D in digital inhalers is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Smart inhalers are fitted with sensors, Bluetooth, and a touch-based user interface. Such inhalers also have features such as audio-visual medication alerts, mobile application connectivity, and real-time analysis through cloud-based portals for researchers and clinicians. For instance, in September 2017, Adherium Ltd., a digital health technologies company, received approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SmartTouch inhaler monitoring device to be used with AstraZeneca’s Symbiocort aerosol inhaler.

The global respiratory inhalers market was valued at US$ 30,639.9 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global respiratory inhalers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the global respiratory inhalers market over the forecast period. This is attributed to high incidence of respiratory diseases in the region. For instance, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, around 1.3 million people suffered from Emphysema, 7.6 million people had asthma, and 3.4 million people suffered from chronic bronchitis in the U.S.

The market in Europe is driven by high presence of major market players such as Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and AstraZeneca Plc. Moreover, key players in the market are focused on product approval and launch, which is also expected to propel growth of the market in Europe. For instance in April 2016, AstraZeneca Plc. received European Commission (EC) approval for Bevespi Aerosphere, which uses AstraZeneca’s Co-suspension technology that enables more than one medicine delivery from a single Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI).

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global respiratory inhalers market include AstraZeneca Plc., Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., OMRON Healthcare, PARI Medical Holding, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and H&T Presspart.

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on product approval and launch to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2017, Cipla Medpro, a subsidiary of Cipla Ltd., launched Synchrobreathe in South Africa, for the treatment of obstructive airway diseases (OAD) such as asthma.

In September 2017, GlaxoSmithKline plc received approval for Trelegy Ellipta—a once-daily use inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of COPD from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In April 2019, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched two new steroid inhalers that include Soprobec (beclometasone), a metered-dose aerosol inhaler, and Stalpex (salmeterol/fluticasone), a breath-actuated inhaler.

In April 2019, Cipla Ltd. launched Niveoli, an extra-fine particle beclomethasone-formoterol combination hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) inhaler for adults, which can be used for the treatment of asthma and COPD.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Respiratory Inhaler Market, By Product Type: Dry Powder Inhaler Metered Dose Inhaler Nebulizer Ultrasonic Nebulizer Compressed Air Nebulizer Mesh Nebulizer

Global Respiratory Inhaler Market, By Technology: Manually Operated Inhaler Devices Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

Global Respiratory Inhaler Market, By Disease Indication: Asthma COPD Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Others



