Reading Glasses Market Size to Touch USD 53.23 billion, with 5.4% CAGR by 2026 | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

The global reading glasses market size is expected to gain momentum from the ever-increasing demand for fashionable frames. Consumers nowadays are looking for frames designed with specific materials, such as fiber or wood or frames as per the shapes of their faces. Therefore, styles of frames are persistently going through revolution. It would affect the market positively in the coming years. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Reading Glasses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18-64 years, and 65 years and above), By Type (Prescription Reading Glasses and OTC Reading Glasses), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Sales Channels, Ophthalmology Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the reading glasses market size was USD 34.92 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 53.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Reading Glasses Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Reading Glasses Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Reading Glasses Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

EssilorLuxottica

ZENNI OPTICAL, INC.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

ThinkOptic, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Carl Zeiss

Hoya Corporation

Other prominent players

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at the Forefront Backed by High Sales of Premium Products

In terms of geography, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Amongst these, in 2018, North America held USD 14.32 billion reading glasses market revenue. It is set to lead throughout the forecast period owing to the rising cases of presbyopia in the U.S. Also, the presence of reputed companies possessing wide distribution networks, high cost of products, and increasing sales of reading glasses manufactured by premium brands would contribute to the growth of this market in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase robust growth because of the rising launch of low-cost and semi-premium products to cater to the needs of the masses belonging to developing countries. Europe is expected to remain in the second position after North America fueled by the rising geriatric population and existence of prominent companies in Germany, the U.K., and Italy.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Online Portals for Purchasing Glasses to Drive Growth

In the era of the internet, the sales of reading glasses are upsurging rapidly owing to the emergence of numerous e-commerce websites. Besides, consumers are inclining towards these online portals for purchasing the required products from the retail stores as they are providing more discounts. Coupled with this, the rising utilization of smartphones and high penetration of the internet are set to propel the reading glasses market growth in the near future. Also, many reputed manufacturers are redesigning their sales and marketing strategies to target larger consumer bases. However, high cost of eyeglass frames may obstruct the market growth.

