Proteomics Market Size Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.1% By 2023 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights and Share Value

Proteomics Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis by Equipment (Chromatography, Mass Spectroscopy, Protein Microarray), Services (Laboratory Services, Data Analysis & Services), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnosis) – Global Forecast to 2023

Proteomics Market Overview:

The Global Proteomics Market size depends on the growing demand for the market in several end user industries. Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed that the proteomics market trends suggest a possible 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The proteomics industry will benefit from factors like the rising investment for the research and development sector, impact of the end user industries on the market, rising demand for personalized medicines, increasing approval from the FDA, and others.

However, factors such as the strict FDA regulations, huge capital investment with low-profit margins, are hampering the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as the rising funding & reimbursement, increasing government assistance and improving regulatory framework would support the growth of the market during the assessment period. Also, the growing geriatric population and technological advancements in the medicinal field are contributing to the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6930

the Proteomics Market may find the end price as a hurdle as it can reduce the speed with which it is permeating across industries. But growing government initiatives can help the market regain its footing.

Proteomics Market Segmentation:

The global proteomics market, as per the discussion of MRFR analysts, has been studied on the basis of equipment, service, and application. This study holds details regarding factors and revenues that will facilitate strategy-devising procedures.

By equipment, the global proteomics market has been segmented into mass spectroscopy, protein microarray, chromatography, protein fractionation, x-ray crystallography , and others. The protein fractionation is getting traction for its rising demand in the research process encompassing COVID-19.

, and others. The protein fractionation is getting traction for its rising demand in the research process encompassing COVID-19. By services, the global market report will cover segments like laboratory services and data analysis & services . The largest proteomics market share is getting enjoyed by the laboratory services segment as it has a significant contribution to finding effective diagnosis and research for drug discovery. The data analysis and services segment will register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period for its rising demand in the data analytics sector.

. The largest proteomics market share is getting enjoyed by the laboratory services segment as it has a significant contribution to finding effective diagnosis and research for drug discovery. The data analysis and services segment will register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period for its rising demand in the data analytics sector. By application, the global report on the proteomics market has been segmented into clinical diagnosis, drug discovery, and others. The drug discovery segment is witnessing demand as several pharmaceutical companies have started procedures to find a proper drug and vaccine for COVID-19.

Proteomics Market Regional Outlook:

The Americas is expected to make its presence felt in the proteomics market by including the latest technologies and infrastructural changes in the field. This will strengthen the domination of the regional market. The presence of the US and Canada have bolstering impacts on the proteomics market.

Proteomics Market Competitive Landscape:

The global proteomics market is getting bolstered by the strategic moves of companies like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Ltd., Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Biognosys AG, Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA, Caprion Biosciences Inc., Luminex Corporation, WATERS, PerkinElmer Inc., and others. These companies are making changes by implementing tactical changes like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and innovations to expand their portfolio and impact the proteomics market. Their intents have seen a rise in expenditure for the research and development sector, which is backing innovation, launching of new products, and other marketing strategies. MRFR’s study of these procedures can help in devising a proper course for the proteomics market in the coming days.

Proteomics Industry News:

Thermo Fisher Scientific and MSAID GmbH made an announcement regarding an exclusive license agreement that aims at developing and commercializing deep learning tools for proteomics. MSAID GmbH has a reputation in developing software to transform proteomics with deep learning. This will make MSAID’s Prosit-derived framework accessible to proteomics laboratories. This will help improve proteomics research results and impact protein profiling substantially on the basis of a label-free or tandem mass tag (TMT)-based quantification and other applications.

Nautilus Biotech announced that it is also developing a proteomics platform by developing machine-learning skills to help various research-related projects.

Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/proteomics-market-6930

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com