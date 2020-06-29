Protein Sequencing Market Overview 2020: Cornonavirus Pandemic Increases the Demand in the Global Protein Sequencing Industry

Global Protein Sequencing Market Research By Products and Services (Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, Others), by Technology (Mass Spectrometry, Others), by Application (Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering, Others), by End User—Forecast till 2023

The global protein sequencing market is growing continually. Market growth attributes to the exponential growth in research related to nucleotides such as DNA, RNA, or proteins in the pharmaceutical, agriculture, and biotech industries. Also, there are surging patent filings encompassing nucleotide or protein sequences. Moreover, rise in the information about the targets of immune responses to coronaviruses across different species provides a valuable resource for protein sequencing.

Besides, increasing studies targeting novel coronaviruses and awareness for the importance of their research escalate the market growth to furthered height. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global protein sequencing market created a value of USD 892.5 million in 2017, further expected to be appreciated at 3.6% CAGR over the estimated period (2018 – 2023). Rising focus of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on target-based drug development boosts the market growth.

Additionally, the growing financial support by the public and private sectors for proteomic research and advancements in clinical mass spectrometry & analytical techniques, influence the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising cancer research and funding opportunities from cancer clinical proteomics research provide impetus to market growth. Conversely, the high cost associated with infrastructure and instruments required for protein sequencing impedes the growth of the market.

Protein Sequencing Market – Segments

The report is segmented into six dynamics;

By Products & Services : Reagents and consumables and Instruments (Mass Spectrometry Instruments and Edman Degradation Sequencers), Analysis Products/Software, Protein Sequencing Services, and others.

By Technology : Mass Spectrometry, Edman Degradation, and others.

By Application : Biotherapeutics, Genetic Engineering, and others.

By End User : Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes & Research Centers, and others.

By Regions : America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Protein Sequencing Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global protein sequencing market. The largest market share attributes to the rising application of protein sequencing in proteomics research and the development of protein sequencing in the region. Besides, the availability of research funding and the presence of global players encourage research and development in the field. Moreover, the rising demands for protein sequencing procedures and increased uptake of advanced technologies substantiate market growth.

Europe stands second in the global protein sequencing market. The market is predominantly driven by the increasing proteomics research and the availability of funding and infrastructure for research. Also, recent advancements in biotechnology, coupled with the augmenting uptake of advanced technologies in the region, push the market growth. Additionally, the presence of a large medical device industry and rising R&D investments facilitate regional market growth.

The protein sequencing market is brisk in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as the increasing government funding for R&D and growing numbers of biopharmaceutical companies in the region drive the market growth. Also, support and funding from public & private sectors for research & development fuel the market growth.

Moreover, the rising demand for protein sequencing procedures and increasing adoption of advanced techniques propel the regional market growth. The regional market receives major contributions from South Korea, Japan, India, and China. The APAC protein sequencing market is expected to register a phenomenal CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Protein Sequencing Market – Competitive Analysis

The rapidly growing market for protein sequencing appears highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, these players incorporate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch. Players invest substantially in R&D and trials to develop new processes.

Companies also focus on regions with high unmet needs and require further innovation despite the progress that has been made. This market demonstrates pretty good growth prospects that are expected to attract new entrants, further intensifying the market competition.

Major Players:

Players leading the global protein sequencing market include Charles River Laboratories, Bioinformatics Solutions, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Rapid Novor Inc., Proteome Factory, Selvita, Shimadzu Corporation, SGS, Waters Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

June 23, 2020 —- Researchers from Qatar demonstrated that antibody repertoires against novel coronaviruses are qualitatively different in children compared to adults, as well as healthy adult blood bank donors. And they may also provide cross-protection against the pandemic strains. Researchers studied differential targeting of structural and non-structural SARS-CoV-2 proteins.

They found that the comprehensive screen for antiviral antibody repertoires across three distinct human cohorts reveals a large number of peptides that exhibit novel linear epitopes in several proteins of endemic human coronaviruses. There were around 25 new immunodominant Linear B cell epitopes. This study is available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.

