Protective Clothing Market Size, Share, COVID-19 Pandemic Rising Demand and Worldwide Key Competitors Growth Report by Fortune Business Insights™

The global protective clothing market size was USD 12.48 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 34.31 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The global protective clothing industry is anticipated to be driven by the rising government norms worldwide to maintain workplace safety, especially in the manufacturing, food processing, construction, healthcare, and chemical industries. Also, the increasing cases of accidental injuries and mortalities would affect the market positively.

Drivers & Restraints:

The Effects of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market

In the healthcare environment, there is a rising demand for protective clothing to prevent contamination from various sources.

Healthcare workers are persistently working to control the rate of infection by correctly disposing and laundering the clothing.

The demand for surgical gowns, coveralls, and isolation gowns has upsurged rapidly from the healthcare sector to prevent the transmission of microorganisms through blood or bodily fluids in themselves, as well as the patients.

The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, OSHA, and World Health Organization (WHO) implemented new set of rules to be followed by the workers of primary health care centers, quarantine centres, laboratories, point of entries (POEs), and hospitals.

The Fortune Business Insights™ published this information is a recent study, titled, “Protective Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Disposable and Durable), By Application (Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garment {Radiation Protection, Particulate Matter, and Others}, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protective Clothing, and Others), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Firefighters, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which strategies are adopted by companies to intensify competition?

Which segment is likely to gain the maximum share in the coming years?

What are the challenges and opportunities that the market may come across in future?

What are the growth drivers and hindrances in the market?

Segment:

Rising Usage of Protective Clothing to Prevent Injuries will Drive the Chemicals Segment

Based on end use, the market is fragmented into oil & gas, firefighters, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others. Amongst these, the chemical segment is expected to procure the largest share owing to the increasing usage of protective clothing in the chemical industry for preventing injuries caused by hazardous chemicals, such as cleaning agents, degreasers, and paints. Besides, workers in several industries are nowadays exposed to various types of toxic chemicals. The oil & gas segment, on the other hand, held 13.5% protective clothing market share in 2019.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Dominate Fueled by Strict Laws by OSHA Regarding Workers’ Safety

The market is regionally categorized into the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Out of these, North America procured USD 4,677.9 million revenue in 2019. It is set to dominate throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising number of stringent norms put forward by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure workers’ safety. The organization has formed certain safety standards associated with industrial disasters, such as manufacturing machinery failures, fires, and others. Asia Pacific would grow rapidly backed by the rising rates of occupational accidents in the developing countries, such as South Korea, India, and China.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Manufacturers Aim to Enhance Portfolio through Acquisitions

A large number of manufacturers and distributors are mainly focusing in the development of more sustainable and recyclable materials for a wide range of industries. They are also adopting the set of norms provided by government agencies worldwide. In addition to that, they are following the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolio & serve their consumers better.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the organizations present in the protective clothing industry. They are as follows:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Lakeland Inc. (U.S.)

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.)

PBI Performance Products, Inc. (U.S.)

TenCate Protective Fabrics (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Ansell Microgard Ltd. (U.K.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Bennett Safetywear Ltd. (U.K.)

TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan)

Udyogi (India)

Sanctum Work Wear Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Derekduck Industries Corp. (Taiwan)

Protective Industrial Products (PIP) (U.S.)

Other prominent companies

