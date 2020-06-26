Probiotics Market Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19 Trends and Revenue Forecast 2025 | Probiotics Industry Research by Fortune Business Insights™

The global probiotics market size was valued at USD 42.55 billion and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.32% and reach USD 74.69 billion by the end of 2025.

Fortune Business Insights™ has published a premium research report, titled “Probiotics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacteria, Yeast), By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market was valued at USD 42.55 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 74.69 billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period.

Top Players Profiled in Probiotics Industry Report:

Danone S.A.

Lallemand Inc.

Yakult Honsha

Nestlé S.A.

DuPont USA

Hansen

Danisco A/S

Post Holdings, Inc.

Pepsico, Inc.

Evolve Biosystems, Inc.

Bifodan A/S

Recent breakthrough concepts in the development of probiotics for health-associated factors have created a huge demand for the product across the world. Resulting from the huge demand and a high emphasis on the research and development of the product, the global probiotics industry is set to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

Since ages, bacteria have been misconceived as organisms that are harmful to the human body. In reality, there are more ‘helpful’ bacteria than ‘harmful.’ Moreover, there are very few live bacteria that are found to have a positive influence on the health of a person. Probiotics are among the few of the live bacteria that are found to have exceptional health benefits. Some of the well-known benefits of probiotics include relief in immune system-stimulation and minimizing disorders such as diarrhoea and lactose intolerance.

When consumed in the right amount, probiotics can be used to minimize anti-mutagenic activities, constipation, and urogenital health incidence. Probiotics can be used alternatives to the good bacteria that are lost by the body at any given time. As a result of exceptional health benefits, there is a huge emphasis on the research and development of efficient probiotics. Moreover, constant studies on probiotics have enabled differentiation of application-oriented probiotics. The growing applications of probiotics across the healthcare industry will enable the growth of the global probiotics market in the forthcoming years.

“Application-oriented Probiotics Will Fuel Demand”

The use of probiotics in enhancing the general health and well-being has led to a rapid adoption for the products across the world. Recent discoveries have enabled differentiation desired probiotics from the harmful ones. This, in turn, has enabled applications of probiotics as per the requirements of the user and related patients. The changing human dietary patterns and the adoption of healthy habits will contribute to the increasing demand for probiotics in several countries across the world.

Probiotics are widely used in diverse industries such as the food and beverage industry, healthcare industry, and a cameo in the online retail industry. Due to its health-enhancing properties, probiotics are also used in various functional foods as well as a few of the protein supplements. The increasing use of probiotics, combined with the exceptional product advancements, will contribute to an increase in the global probiotics market growth in the forthcoming years.

“Recent Discoveries in Brain-associated Probiotics Have Caught the Eye of Investors”

The advancements in the manufacturing of probiotics have yielded some exceptional theories. The studies conducted through synthetic biology have given rise to some eye-catching discoveries. Synthetic biology makes use of a combination of living theories and computational concepts. In a recent study, scientists have proposed that probiotics may have a direct effect on the brain, subsequently influencing your mood as well as mental health.

The use of probiotics in a proper amount can have an impact on your mood and a few of the body functions. Probiotics have the ability to boot your mood and give you energy. The proper use of probiotics may also help reduce stress and boost cognitive functions of the human body. The applications of probiotics are increasing by the day due to the emphasis on clinical studies of the product. An increase in the total investment in the research and development of the product will aid the growth of the global probiotics market in the coming years.

“Growing Demand for Probiotics in Asia Pacific Will Boost the Regional Market”

The use of probiotics in health-related disorders has opened up a huge potential for market growth. The demand for probiotics in densely populated countries of India and China will aid the growth of the probiotics market in the Asia Pacific.

Probiotics are widely used in beverages and supplements in India. The increased adoption of probiotics in the countries of China and Japan has resulted from wide applications in the healthcare sector. In combination, China and Japan accounted for more than 50% of the total probiotics sales in the Asia Pacific.

Despite the dominance of Asia Pacific probiotics market, the increased discretionary spending by middle-class families will favor the growth of the market in South America as well as Africa. Having said that, the probiotics market in Asia Pacific will exhibit its dominance throughout the forecast period.

