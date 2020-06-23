Prefilled Syringes Market 10.3% CAGR Find Out Growth Potential Through Demand Forecast 2027 | Says, Coherent Market Insights

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, by Type (Conventional Prefilled Syringes and Safety Prefilled Syringes), By Material Type (Glass, Plastic & Polymer), By Design (Single-chamber, Dual-chamber, and Customized) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 4,892.95 in 2019, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

“We Do Offer Sample of this report. Kindly go through the follow information in order to access sample copy.”

Note- This report sample includes:

– Brief Introduction to the research report.

– Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

– Top players in the market

– Research framework (structure of the report)

– Research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

Request A Sample Copy – Prefilled Syringes Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/162

Technological advancements by key players are expected to propel growth of the prefilled syringes market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Gerresheimer introduced a metal-free Luer Lock Gx RTF Syringe, without tungsten as primary packaging material, for biotechnologically manufactured active ingredients that can eliminate the possibility of contamination with metal. Furthermore, in 2016, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. earned significant revenue from the sale of its drug, Copaxone, which comes in a prefilled syringe. Manufacturers of prefilled syringes have developed innovative prefilled syringes and dual- and multi-chambered syringes for sensitive drugs to avoid reactions. Additionally, increasing number of product approvals by regulatory authorities is driving the global prefilled syringes market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its new pre-filled syringe, Somatuline Depot (lanreotide). The syringe includes larger flanges that are designed to make administration of injections easier for healthcare providers.

Browse 29 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Prefilled Syringes Market, by Type (Conventional Prefilled Syringes and Safety Prefilled Syringes), By Material Type (Glass, Plastic & Polymer), By Design (Single-chamber, Dual-chamber, and Customized) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027”

To know the latest trends and insights related prefilled syringes market Press Release, click the link below: https://bit.ly/2Yox4Hh

The rising incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with occurrence of needle-stick injuries and infections are some of the key factors that are expected to be drive growth of the global prefilled syringes market. Various harmful diseases such as Hepatitis B can spread through use of unsafe syringes. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, Hepatitis B accounted for 21.7 million new infections each year due to unsafe injections. Adoption of prefilled syringes can ensure safety due to presence of retractable needles that eliminate the risk of needle-stick injuries.

Key Takeaways of the Prefilled Syringes Market:

The global prefilled syringes market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2019–2027) owing to increasing number of approvals from regulatory agencies

during the forecast period (2019–2027) owing to increasing number of approvals from regulatory agencies Among material type, the glass material segment is expected to hold major revenue share in 2027, as glass is a non-crystalline, amorphous solid that provides thermal insulation, waterproofing, and energy conservation

Major players operating in the global prefilled syringes market are Becton Dickinson & Co., Gerresheimer, Baxter International, Medtronic, SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceuticals, Vetter International, Unilife Corporation, Stevanato Group, and Terumo Corporation.

Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 20+ companies, and more.

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/162

Detailed Segmentation:

Global prefilled syringes market, By Type: Conventional Prefilled Syringes Safety Prefilled Syringes

Global prefilled syringes market, By Material Type: Glass Plastic & Polymer

Global prefilled syringes market, By Design: Single-chamber Dual-chamber Customized



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837