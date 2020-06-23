Powered Surgical Instruments Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue USD 2,720.5 Million with Growth Rate at 3.0% CAGR by 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market

Powered surgical instruments are surgical devices and accessories that are used to shape, fixate, cut, drill, or dissect a bone. These help in emulsifying, fragmenting, and aspirating soft tissues in various surgical procedures, such as sports surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, and extremity procedures, as well as the most complex types of surgeries, including neurological, ENT, and spinal cord surgeries. Surgeons require great skills and technical expertise to perform these surgeries, the powered surgical tools thus help them in achieving precision and accuracy in complex surgical procedures. These instruments are usually operated with the help of three power sources that include battery power, electric power, and pneumatic power. These highly efficient devices find extensive application in orthopedic surgeries, and available in the forms of both reusable and single-use devices. Single-use powered surgical instruments help lower the risk of infection, as compared to the conventional reprocessed devices used for numerous surgeries. This, in turn, is augmenting the demand for single-use powered surgical instruments.

Increasing inclination of physicians towards robotic surgeries to drive market growth

The global powered surgical instruments market was valued at US$ 2,147.6 million in 2019 and is expected to expand significantly, witnessing a robust CAGR of 3.0 % over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Lack of skilled surgeons, coupled with the escalating number of surgical procedures performed, is fuelling the demand for robotic surgical procedures worldwide. According to a report published by the Association of American Medical Colleges in 2017, the U.S. is expected to experience a significant shortage of surgeons by 2030. Thus, the demand for robotic surgeries in several North American and European countries, and the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries that involve lesser post-surgical complications and reduced labor costs, are expected to foster the growth of the powered surgical instruments market in these regions.

The advent of medical tourism in Asian countries, due to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, skilled surgeons, and use of modern technological equipment, all at low costs, in the region, is further increasing the use of these instruments, which in turn, is fueling the regional market growth. According to the Directorate-General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics of India, a total of 460,000 international patients availed medical services at Indian hospitals during 2015-2016. Several other factors accountable for the growth of the powered surgical instruments market include technological advancements, increasing surgical procedures, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and rising healthcare spending. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and surgical site contamination with the use of these devices pose a major threat to the regional market growth.

Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market – Competititve Outlook

Some of the major players operating the global powered surgical instruments market include Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., MicroAire Corporation, Medtronic Plc, KLS Martin Group, DePuy Synthes, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

These market players are focused on providing customized solutions and powered devices to consumers. Moreover, they are deeply engaged in the incorporation of novel technologies into the powered surgical instruments. For instance, the U.S.-based company, Aesthetx, developed an innovative instrument in 2015 that incorporated the use of the peizo technique in the powered surgical instruments. The peizo refers to a piece of equipment that easily cuts the hard bone, recognizing the soft tissues and making the device stop and vibrate at one place. This device majorly aids in rhinoplasty, ensuring less damage and bleeding inside the nose, thus reducing the recovery time.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market, By Product Type: Hand-pieces Drill System Saw Systems Reamer Systems Staplers Others Accessories

Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market, By Power Source: Electrical Instruments Battery Powered Instruments Pneumatic Instruments

Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market, By Application: Orthopedic Surgery Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Neuro Surgery ENT Surgery Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Cardiothoracic Surgery Others



