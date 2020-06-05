Plasma Therapy Market 2020 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Plasma Therapy Industry

The global plasma therapy market is expected to reach US$384.94 million in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 7.24%, over the period 2020-2024.

Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing occurrences of orthopedic disorders, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding urbanization and growing preference towards non-surgical procedures are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by severe side effects of plasma therapy and barriers to implementation. A few notable trends may include escalating androgenic alopecia patients, huge demand due to coronavirus, better healthcare provision in developed countries and advancements in technology.

The global plasma therapy market can be categorized on the basis of type, source, application and end-users. Depending upon the type, the global plasma therapy market can be categorized into Pure PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Leukocyte Rich PRP, Pure Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) and Leukocyte Rich Fibrin (L-PRF). In terms of source, the global plasma therapy market can be segmented into Autologous and Allogenic. Whereas, on the basis of application, the global plasma therapy market can broadly be categorized into Orthopedic, Dermatology, and Cardiac Muscle Injury. And the global plasma therapy market can be segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Research Institutes, depending upon the end-user.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to advanced infrastructure which helped in increasing plasma collection over the time, rise in the occurrence of several orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis, easy availability of therapeutics were the factors responsible for market growth in the abovementioned time period.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global plasma therapy market segmented on the basis of type, source, application and end-users.

• The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Biotest AG and LFB S.A.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Manufacturers and Suppliers

• Plasma Therapy Service/Equipment Providers and Distributors

• End Users (Hospitals & Clinics and Medical Research Institutes)

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Plasma Therapy

1.3 Types of Platelet Concentrates

1.4 Rare Diseases Treated by Plasma Protein Therapies

1.5 Uses of Plasma Therapies in Everyday Medicine

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Impact on Healthcare Sector

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Impact on Plasma Therapy

2.5 Demand Surge for Plasma Therapy

2.6 Regional Scenario

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Pure PRP Therapy Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Pure PRP Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Leukocyte Rich PRP Therapy Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Leukocyte Rich PRP Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Pure Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) Therapy Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Pure Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Leukocyte Rich Fibrin (L-PRF) Therapy Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Leukocyte Rich Fibrin (L-PRF) Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Source

3.4.1 Global Autologous Plasma Therapy Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Autologous Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Allogenic Plasma Therapy Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Allogenic Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Application

3.5.1 Global Orthopedic Plasma Therapy Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Orthopedic Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Dermatology Plasma Therapy Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Dermatology Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 Global Cardiac Muscle Injury Plasma Therapy Market by Value

3.5.6 Global Cardiac Muscle Injury Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Plasma Therapy Market by End-User

3.6.1 Global Hospitals & Clinics Plasma Therapy Market by Value

3.6.2 Global Hospitals & Clinics Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 Global Research Institutes Plasma Therapy Market by Value

3.6.4 Global Research Institutes Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.7 Global Plasma Therapy Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Plasma Therapy Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Plasma Therapy Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Therapy Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW Plasma Therapy Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Spending

5.1.2 Increasing Occurrences of Orthopedic Disorders

5.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Awareness about Treatment

5.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.6 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.7 Growing Preference Towards Non-Surgical Procedures

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Advancements in Technology

5.2.2 Huge Demand due to Coronavirus

5.2.3 Escalating Androgenic Alopecia Patients

5.2.4 Better Healthcare Provision in Developed Countries

5.2.5 Rising Awareness regarding Importance of Blood Donation

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Severe Side Effects of Plasma Therapy

5.3.2 Barriers to Implementation

5.3.3 High Cost Associated with Plasma Therapy

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Plasma Therapy Product Sales Volume Share by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 CSL Limited

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Grifols, S.A.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Octapharma AG

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Biotest AG

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 LFB S.A.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Business Strategies

List of Figures

Proteins Present in Plasma

Process of Plasma Therapy

Rare Diseases Treated by Plasma Protein Therapies

Uses of Plasma in Everyday Medicine

Breakdown of Direct and Indirect Costs of COVID-19 (2020)

Organic Traffic Growth or Decline due to COVID-19 (2020)

Global Increase in COVID-19 Cases (2020)

Global Plasma Therapy Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Plasma Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Plasma Therapy Market by Drug Type (2019)

Global Pure PRP Therapy Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Pure PRP Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Leukocyte Rich PRP Therapy Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Leukocyte Rich PRP Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Pure Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) Therapy Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Pure Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Leukocyte Rich Fibrin (L-PRF) Therapy Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Leukocyte Rich Fibrin (L-PRF) Therapy Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Plasma Therapy Market by Source (2019)

Continued…

