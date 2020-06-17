Plasma Fractionation Market 2020-2026: Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Insights, Analysis, Regional Overview, Share and Outlook

The “plasma fractionation market size” is anticipated to reach USD 38.65 Billion by 2026. Increasing number of patients with congenital disorders, along with rising research and development (R&D) activities, will drive the market. Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors (Factor IX, Factor VIII, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Fibrinogen concentrates and Others), Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories and Others (Academic Institutes, etc.)) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the market was worth USD 24.07 Billion in 2018. Furthermore, it is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the projected horizon, 2019-2016.

Key Players Operating in The Plasma Fractionation Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

CSL

Octapharma

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

Biotest AG

Shire

Baxter

LFB

Increasing Adoption of Immunoglobulins to Give Significant Impetus

As per the data published by the National Institutes of Health, every year around 40,000 kgs of intravenous immunoglobulin and approximately 5,00,000 kgs of human albumin is produced all across the globe. This shows that the usage of immunoglobulin is increasing at a rapid rate, which is one of the primary factors responsible for driving the market. These immunoglobulins act as antibodies. Moreover, the adoption of immunoglobulins is increasing as play a crucial role in the detection and destruction of viruses and bacteria. They have been tested for the R&D of autoimmune disorders or Alzheimer’s. The demand for IgG products is fueling across several regions, which in turn, is increasing the sales of these products. All the above mentioned factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the

Increasing Research Activities with Developed Infrastructure to Boost North America Market

Among regions, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global plasma fractionation market in the forecast years. As per the research report, the market was valued at USD 10.08 Billion in 2018. The market in this region is expanding with the rising support from government regarding new plasma facilities. Increasing research activities on plasma fractionation processes with well-established healthcare infrastructure majorly contributes to the growth of the market in this region. Following North America, Europe is the second-most leading region in the market owing to the rising sales of plasma proteins. In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of plasma indications and advanced improvements in the plasma fractionation process are encouraging growth in the market in this region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Plasma Collection Centers for Key Countries Plasma Fractionation Capacity & Capacity Utilization Rate for Key Players Cost Breakdown of Plasma Fractionation for Key Players Regional Distribution of Plasma Fractionation Throughput Global Plasma Fractionation Market (in volume) Distribution of the Global Plasma Fractionation Market (in volume) by Region Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Prevalence of Chronic Diseases (Key Indications) by Key Countries

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type



Albumin

Immunoglobulin Intravenous Immunoglobulin Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin

Coagulation Factors Factor IX Factor VIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen concentrates Others

Protease Inhibitors

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Immunology & Neurology

Hematology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Others (Academic Institutes, etc.)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

