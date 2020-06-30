Personalized Cell Therapy Market Growth Accelerated by Rising CAGR of ~23.5%| Upcoming Trends and Key Companies Analysis by Product & Service, Cell Type, Therapeutic Area, Application and End-Users upto 2027

Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market – Insights

Personalized cell therapy (PCT) involves injection of living cells into a patient’s for the individualized treatment of various diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, Parkinson’s disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (neurological diseases), spinal cord injuries, and diabetes. PCT is used in platelet transfusions, bone marrow transplantation, whole blood transfusions, packed red cell transfusions, and organ transplantation.

The global personalized cell therapy market was valued at US$ 8,046.30 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

To learn more about this report, request a sample copy*

* The sample copy includes: Report Summary, Table of Contents, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Report Structure, Methodology.

Request a sample copy of this Report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/204

Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market: Drivers

Increasing R&D in stem cell or personalized cell therapy for the treatment of neurological disorders and spinal cord injuries is expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, in September 2016, MAPFRE Foundation announced its first clinical trial results of personalized cell therapy in patients with complete and chronic spinal cord injury. The study was conducted to implant mesenchymal stem cells, which can create different types of tissue to treat spinal cord injury. In April 2019, Orgenesis Inc., a developer and service provider of advanced cell therapies, received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to collect liver biopsies from patients at Rambam Medical Center located in Haifa, Israel. The sample will be collected to confirm the safety and efficacy of liver cells for personalized cell replacement therapy in the patients with insulin-dependent diabetes resulting from total or partial pancreatectomy.

Moreover, high incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders is expected to fuel growth of the global personalized cell therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, around 15.5 million cancer cases were reported in the U.S. Moreover, according to NCI, in 2017, around 15,270 children and adolescents of age group of 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. Furthermore, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, over 425 million adults suffered from diabetes, globally, and this is expected to reach 629 million by 2045.

Special Requirements?

We value your investment and offer customization as per your requirements.

Share your precise requirements @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/204

Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global personalized cell therapy market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing launch of advanced personalized cell therapies in the region. For instance, , in June 2019, University of Wisconsin’s (UW) Program for Advanced Cell Therapy (PACT) launched First-in-U.S. Cell Therapy Trial to treat a viral infection faced by kidney and/or pancreas transplant recipients. Moreover, developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of new technologies for the treatment of chronic diseases is also expected to contribute to growth of the market in North America

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global personalized cell therapy market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing approval for personalized cell therapies in the region. For instance, in February 2019, Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Japan, approved production and sales Kymriah, a CAR T-cell therapy, developed by Swiss pharmaceutical (Novartis), for treatment of the patients (young) with leukemia. Moreover, in February 2019, Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Japan, approved human induced pluripotent stem cells therapy trial for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The trial was initiated by the researchers of Keio University in 2019.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global personalized cell therapy market, owing to expansion of manufacturing facility for increased production of personalized cell therapies. For instance, in 2018, according to the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Catapult report on U.K.’s cell and gene therapy industry, the U.K. accounted for 60% increase in manufacturing space for personalized cell therapy developing, licensed by the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and meeting Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/204

Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global personalized cell therapy market include, Saneron CCEL Therapeutics, Inc., MolMed S.p.A., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bluebird Bio, Inc., and Aurora Biopharma Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Type: Lymphocytes Mesenchymal Stem Cell Hematopoietic Stem Cell Others

Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Area: Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Disorders Inflammatory Diseases Diabetes Cancer

Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Region: North America North America Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Type: Lymphocytes Mesenchymal Stem Cell Hematopoietic Stem Cell Others North America Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Area: Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Disorders Inflammatory Diseases Diabetes Cancer North America Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Country: U.S. Canada Europe Europe Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Type: Europe Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Area: Europe Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Type: Asia Pacific Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Area: Asia Pacific Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Latin America Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Type: Latin America Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Area: Latin America Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East Middle East Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Type: Middle East Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Area: Middle East Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa Africa Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Type: Africa Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Area: Africa Personalized Cell Therapy Market, By Country/Region: North Africa Central Africa South Africa



Browse Press Release: http://bit.ly/2Cy5g7N

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837