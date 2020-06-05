Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020 Analysis to 2025 – Application, COVID-19 Impact on Emerging Trends and Leading Players

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Description Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – COVID-19 Impact on Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

The global PPE market is forecasted to reach US$90.9 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as accelerating economic development, rising personal healthcare expenditures, growing geriatric population, increasing accidents at manufacturing & construction industries, improvement in PPE manufacturing process and tightening healthcare regulations are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the high competitive pressure and uncertain government policies. Few notable trends include rising smart PPE industry, improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies, improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies and innovation in PPE designing.

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the PPE market as the demand for masks, respirators, protective clothing, and gloves have increased significantly not limited to healthcare sector but also to other industries. Additionally, accelerating economic development and rising demand for disposable sleeves and gloves in surgeries would support this growth.

On the basis of product type, PPE is bifurcated into hand protection, respiratory protection, fall protection, eye & face protection, protective footwear and protective clothing.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to increasing requirement of respiratory equipment in chemical R&D activities along with rising instances of hand injuries at the steel processing workplace. The U.S. represents one of the largest market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

OUR NEW SAMPLE HAVE BEEN UPDATED NOW WHICH CORRESPOND IN NEW REPORT SHOWING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INDUSTRY

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5274997-global-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-insights-forecast

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global personal protective market segmented on the basis of product types i.e. Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Protective Footwear & Respiratory Protection and Applications i.e. Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals and Healthcare.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed along with country coverage of US, China and India. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Honeywell International Inc., The 3M Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc. MSA Safety Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

PPE Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of PPE

1.3 PPE Supply Chain Analysis

1.4 PPE End Users and Applications

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 Growth in Spending on Healthcare

2.6 Government Initiatives

2.7 Respiratory Mask Consumption

2.8 US PPE Market

2.9 Europe PPE Market

2.10 Asia-Pacific PPE Market

3. Global PPE Market Analysis

3.1 Global PPE Market Value

3.2 Global PPE Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global PPE Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Hand Protection PPE Market Value

3.3.2 Global Hand Protection PPE Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Protective Clothing PPE Market Value

3.3.4 Global Protective Clothing PPE Market Value Forecast

3.3.5 Global Protective Footwear PPE Market Value

3.3.6 Global Protective Footwear PPE Market Value Forecast

3.3.7 Global Respiratory Protection PPE Market Value

3.3.8 Global Respiratory Protection PPE Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global PPE Market Value by Applications

3.5 Global PPE Market Value by Region

4. Regional PPE Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Economic Development

5.1.2 Rising Personal HealthCare Expenditures

5.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Accidents at Manufacturing and Construction Industries

5.1.5 Improvement in PPE Manufacturing Process

5.1.6 Tightening Healthcare Regulations

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Smart PPE Industry

5.2.2 Improving Consumer Bargaining Power in Developing Economies

5.2.3 Adoption of 3D Printing Technology

5.2.4 Innovation in PPE Designing

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Competitive Pressure

5.3.2 Uncertain Government Policies

Report Detail’s @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5274997-global-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-insights-forecast

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global PPE Market

6.1.1 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players – Research and Development Expenditures Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Honeywell International Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 The 3M Company

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Lakeland Industries, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 MSA Safety Inc.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategy

List of Figures

Classification of PPE

PPE Supply Chain Analysis

Global GDP Growth Rate (2005-2020)

Organic Traffic Growth or Decline due to COVID-19 (2020)

The U.S. Government Share of Healthcare Spending (2020-2027)

Global Respiratory Mask Consumption (2019/2020)

Global PPE Market Value (2015-2019)

Global PPE Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Global PPE Market Value by Segments (2019)

Global Hand Protection PPE Market Value (2015-2019)

Global Hand Protection PPE Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Protective Clothing PPE Market Value (2015-2019)

Global Protective Clothing PPE Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Protective Footwear PPE Market Value (2015-2019)

Global Protective Footwear PPE Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Respiratory Protection PPE Market Value (2015-2019)

Global Respiratory Protection PPE Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)