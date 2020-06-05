Outlook on the Global H. Pylori (Helicobacter Pylori) Test Market Growth Influenced by the Rising Diagnostics; Asserts MRFR Unveiling Insights for 2019-2025

Helicobacter pylori are a stomach infection mostly affecting the upper part of the small intestine (duodenum). Over recent years, the burden of the infection across the world is growing continually. Fortunately, there are novel diagnostic tests available to detect the infection. These tests are called H. Pylori (Helicobacter Pylori) Tests. Rising prevalence of H. pylori infection and the growing adoption of these tests for its diagnosis are major growth drivers of the market.

Moreover, easy availability of these diagnostic tests, improving economic conditions, increasing per capita healthcare expenses and rapidly growing healthcare sectors worldwide escalate the growth of the market to furthered height. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global H. Pylori Test market is projected to create a valuation of USD 2,924.2 MN by 2025, growing at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 and 2025).

Also, factors such as the contaminated water or food, the rapidly growing global population, poor sanitation practices, neglected personal hygiene, and rising cases of dyspepsia globally, act as key tailwinds pushing the market growth. Besides, the growing awareness among individuals for H. pylori infection and its tests, propel the market demand. However, there is a large scope for the development of more H. Pylori tests and treatments. The absence of definitive treatment procedures for the infection is becoming a paramount concern.

On the other hand, the lack of multiple diagnosis test options and awareness for the infection are major factors expected to impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, increasing government support and funding to drive R&D for breakthrough drug discoveries and novel therapeutics would support the market growth throughout the predicted period.

Pylori (Helicobacter Pylori) Test Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Test Type : Non-Endoscopic and Endoscopic.

By Technology : Immunoassays, Point-of-Care (POC), Molecular Diagnostics, and others.

By End-User : Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratories, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Helicobacter Pylori Test Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global H. Pylori test market. The largest market share attributes well-developed healthcare sectors and a huge patient population. Besides, the rising numbers of diagnostic companies in the region impact the growth of helicobacter pylori market in North America. Additionally, increasing numbers of clinical researches led by funding from the public & private organizations are fostering the H. Pylori test market in the region.

Moreover, the strong presence of major diagnostic companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cardinal Health, enables early adoption of advanced diagnostic products. Also, the changing lifestyle and high per capita healthcare expenditure of demographics are fuelling the growth of the regional market. The North American helicobacter pylori market is estimated to retain its leading position in the global market throughout the review period.

Europe stands second in the global Helicobacter Pylori Test market. Market growth is driven by the availability of funds for research and a vast patient population. Among the two major European segments, Western Europe is leading the H. Pylori Test market, while Eastern Europe is the fastest-growing market in the region.

The Asia pacific helicobacter pylori test market is growing rapidly. Factors such as increasing advances in medical technologies and the fast-growing healthcare sector in the region are propelling the growth of the market. Also, growing government support for R&D boosts the growth H. Pylori Test market in the region. Besides, the continually rising population and poor sanitation conditions, alongside the rising burden of the H. pylori infection in the region, drive the market growth.

Highly populated countries such as China and India, with the availability of low-cost diagnostic tests, contribute to the regional market growth majorly. The APAC H. Pylori Test market is projected to demonstrate a lucrative market growth throughout the forecast period.

H.Pylori Test Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the H. Pylori Test market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, these players incorporate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch. Players invest substantially in R&D and clinical trials to develop tests that can give an accurate diagnosis of the infection.

They increase R&D to develop breakthrough drugs and therapeutic approaches that can improve patients’ quality of life. Companies also focus on areas with high unmet medical needs and require further innovation despite the progress that has been made.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global H. Pylori Test market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), CorisBioconcept SPRL (Belgium), Cardinal Health (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Biohit Oyj (Finland), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

May 01, 2020 —- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (the US), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced the completion of its acquisition of an Israel-based urea breath test provider, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. The acquisition would expand Meridian’s capabilities in the field of Helicobacter pylori diagnosis.

Meridian Bioscience produces & distributes a range of diagnostic test kits worldwide. The acquisition helps combine Meridian Bioscience’s stool antigen tests with Exalenz’s BreathID® urea breath test and provide non-invasive diagnostic assays for H pylori active infection.

