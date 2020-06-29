Orthopedic Implants Market 2020: Industry Growth, Business Development, Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Report, and Outlook To 2026

The global “orthopedic implants market size” is set to touch USD 64.0 billion by 2026, exhibiting a modest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Unprecedented rise in geriatric population across the globe to be the key growth driver of this market. According to the United States Census Bureau (USCB), the proportion of aged people to the total world population is steadily climbing. For example, in 2012, world population had reached 7 billion and the people aged 65 and above were 8% of this number or 562 million. In 2015, the number rose by 55 million, with the percentage increasing to 8.5% of the total population in a span of 3 years. The USCB predicts that between 2025 and 2050, this geriatric population will double to reach 1.6 billion, whilst the total population will grow only by 34%. This, the USCB states, is attributable to the reduction in fertility rates around the world and lengthening lifespans due to advancements in medical technologies. This is expected to substantially broaden the base of the market, especially the joint reconstruction segment, as per the orthopedic implants market trends.

Key Players Operating in The Orthopedic Implants Market Include:

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

ArthroCare Corporation

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

Smith & Nephew

New Product Launches to Intensify Market Competition

Key players are looking to gain an edge in the competition through development and launch of new products. For instance, in September 2019, Zimmer Biomet, after receiving FDA approval, commercially released its customizable revision knee replacement device called Persona Revision Knee System for patients in the US. Some other players are engaging in sprucing up their research capacities through commissioning of trials and studies. For example, in September 2019, Medtronic’s clinical trial for testing its spine correction surgical procedure, Infuse Bone Graft in Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF), was green lit by the FDA.

North America to Hold a Commanding Position; Europe to Grow at an Impressive Rate

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global orthopedic implants market share owing to the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis in the region. Europe is projected to grow at a considerable rate on account of rapid spread of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity in the continent. In Asia-Pacific, rise in healthcare expenditure and increasing disposable incomes will propel the market in the region, as per the orthopedic implants market analysis by Fortune Business Insights. However, the market growth in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East is anticipated to be slow due to low levels of development in these regions.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Number of Orthopedic Injuries & Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases for Key Countries/Region-2018

Overview of New Product Launches and Developments by Key Products

The Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario by Country/Region

Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships) Global Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Joint Reconstruction Knee Hip Extremities Spinal Implants Spinal Fusion Devices Spinal Non-fusion Devices Trauma Implants Dental Implants Endosteal Implants Superperiosteal Implants Transosteal Implants Orthobiologics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Joint Reconstruction Knee Hip Extremities Spinal Implants Spinal Fusion Devices Spinal Non-fusion Devices Trauma Implants Dental Implants Endosteal Implants Superperiosteal Implants Transosteal Implants Orthobiologics Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Continued…

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/orthopedic-implants-market-101659

