Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis and Growth By 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Top 5 Key Players and Regional Forecast Up To 2027

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market – Insights

Uncontrolled cell growth in lungs leads to lung cancer. The disease can progress to other body parts. There are two main types of lung cancer: small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). According to Lung Cancer Alliance — a nonprofit organization focused on prevention and treatment of lung cancer— out of overall lung cancer, around 80 to 85% cases found are of NSCLC and 15-20% cases found are of SCLC.

Note: *The Download PDF brochure only consists of Table of Content, Research Framework, and Research Methodology.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/241

Adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and large cell neuroendocrine tumors are different types of NSCLC, of which adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma account for around 60% of the cases. Although the exact cause of lung cancer is unknown, possible factors include, smoking, air pollution, mineral and metal dust, and radiation treatment of chest or breast. The symptoms of lung cancer are not evident in the early stage as they may usually be linked with pneumonia or collapsed lung. Chest pain, harsh/raspy sound during breathing, wheezing, weight loss, continuous coughing, hoarseness or voice changes, shortness of breath, and lung problems such as bronchitis or pneumonia are some of the symptoms of lung cancer. Progression of the disease to other body parts may be characterized by symptoms such as bone pain, weakness in arm or leg, yellow skin, yellow eyes, headache, and balance problems.

Diagnostic tests for lung cancer include X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, CT scan, and PET scan along with analysis of the mucous for cancer cells (sputum cytology), lung cells from abnormal growth areas, lung fluid (fine-needle aspiration biopsy), bronchoscopy and Mediastinoscopy.

Browse Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market-241

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market (NSCLC) Taxonomy:

The global non-small cell lung cancer market is segmented into:

By Type of NSCLC:

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Large cell carcinoma

Large cell neuroendocrine tumors

By Type of Treatment:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Radiation therapy

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2NDBBj2

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of lung cancer and R&D in the treatment of the disease are major factors boosting growth of the global non-small cell lung cancer market. NSCLC is a major cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, Inc. (ACSI), NSCLC is the second most common type of cancer found in both men and women. According to the same source, in 2017, 222,500 new cases of lung cancer and 155,870 deaths due to the disease are expected to be registered in the U.S.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global non-small cell lung cancer market followed by Europe over the forecast period. This is attributed to high prevalence of lung cancer and NSCLC in the region. Increasing number of smokers is also expected to boost growth of the market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of smokers in the region. For instance, according to International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), China is the world’s largest consumer of tobacco having around 301 million smokers.

Low awareness regarding treatment options and lack of R&D of drugs for the treatment of NSCLC in emerging economies, availability of generic drugs, and high expenditure on advertisements of tobacco products. For instance, according IASLC, in 2012 tobacco industry spent US$ 9.6 billion on tobacco products advertising and promotion which is 40 times greater than NIH research, which spent US$ 233 million on lung cancer research.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/241

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global non-small cell lung cancer market include, AstraZeneca Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Agennix AG, ArQule Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Key players in the market are focused on product approval and launch in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2016, Merck & Co., Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for atezolizumab for the treatment of NSCLC. In August 2019, Roche Holding received the U.S. FDA approval for Rozlytrek (entrectinib) for the treatment of adults with ROS1-positive, metastatic NSCLC.

Major players in the market are also focused on conducting clinical trials to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Eli Lily and Company announced the positive result for its Phase 3 RELAY study of CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), meeting primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and exhibited impressive improvement in patients that lived without their cancer spreading or growing after treatment. CYRAMZA is indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2019, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited (GSK) and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany collaborated to jointly develop and commercialize M7824, which is a novel immunotherapy for difficult-to-treat cancers. This novel immunotherapy is also indicated for NSCLC.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837