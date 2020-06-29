Next-Generation Sequencing Market 2019-2026| Impressive Growth, Top Key Players, Emerging Technologies, Revenue, Research Report

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics.
As per the report, the global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is expected to rise at a ferocious CAGR of 22.2% between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market was worth US$ 6,335.2 Mn and the Next-Generation Sequencing Market will be a howling success as it is projected to reach US$ 31,411.3 Mn by 2026. The demand for next-generation sequencing methodologies is increasing rapidly across several applications such as diagnostics, clinical research among others.
Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:
The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.
- Illumina
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Roche
- Agilent Technologies
- QIAGEN
- BGI
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Macrogen, Inc.
- PierianDx
Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing Market to Rising at a High Pace
Next-generation sequencing products encompass instruments, consumables, and software. According to the findings from the report, the next-generation sequencing product segment is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period. This is ascribable to some primary factors such as new product launches, high usage of consumables, and easy availability. Apart from next-generation sequencing products, next-generation sequencing services are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The need for novel platforms regarding advancements in bioinformatics and fast DNA data interpretation are paving the way for start-ups, especially for next-generation sequencing services. With the introduction of next-generation sequencing, the cost of sequencing has reduced over the years.
Saphetor SA and Swift Biosciences Inc.’s Partnership Aims to Target Next-Generation Sequencing Panels
Strategic partnerships and new product launches are increasingly adopted by companies as these help them to maintain their position in the market. Some of the industry developments are mentioned below:
- PierianDx joined hands with Illumina, Inc. in January 2019, to fulfil the needs of customers by offering informatics services for Illumina’s oncology products. This will further support cancer diagnostics and research.
- Saphetor SA partners with Swift Biosciences Inc. in June 2019. The partnership aims at standardizing and accelerating data interpretation solutions for next-generation sequencing panels.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. announces the launch of a next-generation sequencing solution called Agilent OnePGT in June 2018. This solution aims at offering Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT).
Research Methodology:
Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.
Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.
