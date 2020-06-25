Neuromodulation Devices Market to Gather Traction; LivaNova’s Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device, SenTiva, Receives FDA Nod: Fortune Business Insights™

The global neuromodulation devices market size is projected to reach USD 9.34 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Steady climb in the prevalence of chronic conditions across the globe will be a key factor fueling the growth of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Neuromodulation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS), Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS), and Others), By Type (Invasive, and Non-invasive), By Application (Pain Management, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Chronic conditions or non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as sleep apnea and epilepsy, can be understood as complications in health that affect the normal functioning of an individual over a prolonged period of time. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that NCDs are responsible for nearly 60% of global deaths every year and account for roughly 43% of global burden of disease. According to the WHO, these conditions will account for 73% of deaths worldwide by 2020, with approximately 79% of deaths occurring in emerging economies. Thus, the need for effective therapies is escalating and neurostimulation devices are being seriously considered as a viable treatment for chronic conditions.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/neuromodulation-devices-market-100561

List of Companies Covered in the Report:

NeuroPace, Inc.

Neuronetics

Abbott

electroCore, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

The neuromodulation devices market report states that the value of this market was at USD 4.51 billion in 2018. Along with this, the report shares the following insights:

In-depth understanding of the market drivers and challenges;

Detailed study of the various market segments and their influence on the market growth;

Exhaustive research into the regional prospects of the market; and

Microscopic analysis of the competitive dynamics shaping the market trends.

Regional Dynamics

Widespread Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Fuel the Market in North America

With a market size of USD 2.10 billion in 2018, North America is set to dominate the neuromodulation devices market share in the forthcoming years, mainly on account of high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. In addition to this, availability and accessibility to advanced treatments will further propel the market in the region.

In Europe, a robust healthcare infrastructure will provide the necessary foundation for this market to grow and expand, with active support from regulatory authorities in the continent. Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR owing to increasing per capita health spending and rising investment in healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, untapped regions of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will present several opportunities for players, the neurostimulation devices market analysis states.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/neuromodulation-devices-market-100561

Segmentation

By Type

Invasive

Non-invasive

By Application

Pain Management

Neurological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Trends

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Key Disease Indications, Key Countries/ Region

Technology Advances, Non-invasive Devices

Recent Product Approvals, Key Regions

Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Invasive Non-invasive

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Pain Management Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Invasive Non-invasive

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Pain Management Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Europe Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Invasive Non-invasive

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Pain Management Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Spinal Cord Stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Invasive Non-invasive

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Pain Management Neurological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued…