Neuromodulation Devices Market to Gather Traction; LivaNova’s Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device, SenTiva, Receives FDA Nod: Fortune Business Insights™

The global neuromodulation devices market size is projected to reach USD 9.34 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Steady climb in the prevalence of chronic conditions across the globe will be a key factor fueling the growth of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Neuromodulation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS), Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS), and Others), By Type (Invasive, and Non-invasive), By Application (Pain Management, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Chronic conditions or non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as sleep apnea and epilepsy, can be understood as complications in health that affect the normal functioning of an individual over a prolonged period of time. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that NCDs are responsible for nearly 60% of global deaths every year and account for roughly 43% of global burden of disease. According to the WHO, these conditions will account for 73% of deaths worldwide by 2020, with approximately 79% of deaths occurring in emerging economies. Thus, the need for effective therapies is escalating and neurostimulation devices are being seriously considered as a viable treatment for chronic conditions.
List of Companies Covered in the Report:
- NeuroPace, Inc.
- Neuronetics
- Abbott
- electroCore, Inc.
- LivaNova PLC
- ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic
The neuromodulation devices market report states that the value of this market was at USD 4.51 billion in 2018. Along with this, the report shares the following insights:
- In-depth understanding of the market drivers and challenges;
- Detailed study of the various market segments and their influence on the market growth;
- Exhaustive research into the regional prospects of the market; and
- Microscopic analysis of the competitive dynamics shaping the market trends.
Regional Dynamics
Widespread Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Fuel the Market in North America
With a market size of USD 2.10 billion in 2018, North America is set to dominate the neuromodulation devices market share in the forthcoming years, mainly on account of high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. In addition to this, availability and accessibility to advanced treatments will further propel the market in the region.
In Europe, a robust healthcare infrastructure will provide the necessary foundation for this market to grow and expand, with active support from regulatory authorities in the continent. Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR owing to increasing per capita health spending and rising investment in healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, untapped regions of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will present several opportunities for players, the neurostimulation devices market analysis states.
Segmentation
By Type
- Invasive
- Non-invasive
By Application
- Pain Management
- Neurological Disorders
- Respiratory Disorders
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
By Geography
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
