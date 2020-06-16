Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market to Reach $28.00 Million by 2026

“Increase in number of pipeline drugs, upsurge in patient population, and surge in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs ) drive the growth of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market.”

The global multiple sclerosis therapies market garnered $22.99 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $28.00 million by 2026, portraying a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance, company profiles, and competitive landscape.

Rise in number of pipeline drugs, increase in patient population, and surge in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) fuel the growth of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market. However, unspecified disease etiology restrains the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of disease-modifying drugs and utilization of off-label drugs create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

According to the National MS society’s National Medical Advisory Committee, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to opt for disease modifying therapies should be collaboratively made by the person with MS and his healthcare provider.

The National MS society has recommended that the CDC guidelines should be followed by the people with MS by considering the risk from Covid-19 pandemic. People with MS can continue DMTs with the instructions from their healthcare provider.

The medicinal and other requirements for therapies may not be fulfilled due to shortage of medicines or delay from disturbed supply chain.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market based on type, route of administration, and region.

Based on type, the majority of share was contrib uted by immunosuppressant segment. It contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Based on route of administration, the majority of share was contributed by the oral segment, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain the its dominance from 2019 to 2026. In addition, the same segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period and contributed the majority share, which is nearly two-fifths of the total market share, in 2018. However, LAMEA is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Bayer AG, Biogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA., SANOFI, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ABBVIE INC., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2018-2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, and Route of Administration Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

