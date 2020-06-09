COVID-19 is Impact on Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Hit $4.19 Billion by 2026

“Increase in outbreaks of meningococcal disease and surge in immunization programs across the globe drive the growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market.”

The global meningococcal vaccines market garnered $1.93 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $4.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top impacting factors, business performance, major segments, and competitive heat map.

Increase in outbreaks of meningococcal disease, surge in immunization programs across the globe, and increase in research and development activities for vaccine technology drive the growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market. However, longer timelines required for vaccine production and high costs associated with the development of vaccines hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in healthcare spending and surge in research and development activities create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

In various countries, the immunization programs has been stopped and rescheduled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial of Covid-19 vaccine had been conducted at the University of Oxford. Meningococcal vaccine was used as a placebo effect in the trial.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global meningococcal vaccines market based on vaccine serotype, vaccine type, end user, and region.

Based on vaccine serotype, the majority of share was contributed by MenACWY vaccine segment. It accounted for nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the MenA vaccine segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on vaccine type, the majority of share was contributed by the conjugate segment, accounting for nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2019 to 2026. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period and contributed the majority share in 2018, which is nearly half of the total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bio-Manguinhos, Pfizer Inc., Bio-Med Pvt. Limited, Sanofi S.A., Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019-2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2018-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Serogroup, Vaccine Type, and End User Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

