Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

The latest research report on Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Size and Value

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market is valued at USD 8.30 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 14.41 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Medical oxygen gas cylinders consist of compressed oxygen gas used for medical purpose. The medical oxygen gas cylinders have significant use for the patients suffering from various diseases like asthma, cancer, etc. The primary aim of oxygen cylinder is to maintain the supply of the pure oxygen in the body. Oxygen cylinders areneeded for the rising demand of hospitals, home care settings and many others. Medical oxygen gas cylinders are present in different sizes depending upon the requirement. In hospitals, oxygen gas therapy is implemented on the patients for the treatment ofchronic health conditions to improve energy levels, sleep and a better quality lifeof patients. Oxygen is widely used in hospitals for the treatment of a number of acute and chronic diseases. In addition to this medical oxygen cylinders are widely used in the ambulance in order to manage emergency situations.

The global medical oxygen gas cylinders market is segmented on the basis of size, type of cylinder, application type, region and country level. On the basis of size, global medical oxygen gas cylinders market is divided into 10 ML, 40 ML, 50 ML, 100 ML and others. On the basis of type of cylinder, the global medical oxygen cylinder market is divided into fixed and portable. On the basis of application type global Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders market is divided into Emergency Room, Operating Room, Respiratory Department, Household and others.

The regions covered in global medical oxygen gas cylinders market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Medical Oxygen Gas Cylindersmarket sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Companies 2020

Global medical oxygen gas cylinders market reports cover prominent top players like

ROYAX

AirGenics

Air Products

Praxair Inc.

Attucho

Allied Healthcare Products

Atlas Copco

TECNO-GAZ

FARUM

Airgas Inc

BER.

OrientMEd International FZE

PVS, Meditech

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

SOL SpA

Messer Group

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market News

AirGenics has converted inert gas cylinders into medical oxygen to help fight coronavirus

News:27 March 2020- AirGenics the retest US second-generation company has started to convert inert gas cylinders into medical oxygen cylinders to meet the soaring demands for oxygen needed to treat coronavirus patients. As the US have more than 86000 positive cases of covid-19 infection. The demand for the oxygen cylinders has increased astoundingly. The Company has ensured to help with medical oxygen cylinders to fill to any customer.

Global Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Dynamics

The key factor for growth of global medical oxygen gas cylinders market is the rise prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases like pandemic Covid-19, cancer, asthma, diabetes, heart attack etc. and surge in global geriatric population. According to WHO in 2020, there has been significant death troll happened worldwide due to this infectious disease corona virus till now more than346000 deaths has been noted with more than 5.5 Million infected cases around the world. Hence to combat such covid-19 pandemic, medical oxygen cylinders are widely used for the critical patients.

Medical oxygen gas cylinders market is hampered by some of the major factors including the high cost of cylinders, and requires precaution like it should be kept minimum distance of 20 feet from combustible. Moreover,rising focus on technological advancement using portable oxygen cylinders for home care settings will create huge opportunity for this market and is expected to fuel the global medical oxygen gas cylinders market during the forecast period.

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the medical oxygen gas cylinders market with the potential rate due to rising prevalence of Covid-19 cases and surge in the geriatric population in this region followed by Europe.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has need of more than seven billion respirators in the long run to combat a worst-case spread of a severe respiratory outbreak such as COVID-19 which can be fulfilled by medical devices like oxygen cylinders.

Europe is the second-largest region for dominating the growth of medical oxygen gas cylindersequipment due to rise of NCDs (Non-communicable Diseases) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and chronic diseases. According to WHO, the Europe region accounts to rise of NCDs with around 77% of the disease burden which directly increases the demand for medical oxygen gas cylindersfor the treatment of these diseases.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases and cardiovascular diseases as well as surge in need for medical devices in this region due higher population. In Asia pacific region, India’s government has taken initiative to approve for industrial oxygen makers to produce medical oxygen. According to the recent news Indian consumes 700 tones of oxygen per day

Key Benefits for Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Reports –

Global Medical Oxygen Gas CylindersMarket report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Medical Oxygen Gas CylindersMarket research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Medical Oxygen Gas CylindersMarket report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Medical Oxygen Gas CylindersMarket report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Segmentation –

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market: by Size

10L

40L

50L

100L

Others

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market: by Type of Cylinder

Fixed

Portable

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market: by Application Type

Emergency Room

Operating Room

Respiratory Department

Household

Others

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market: by Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Size

2.2 Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Production by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Production by Regions

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

Continued…

