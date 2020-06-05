Medical Gloves Market 2020 Analysis to 2025 – Application, Emerging Trends, Leading Players and Product Type Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene

Medical Gloves Industry

The global medical gloves market is estimated to reach US$12.39 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.80% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as increasing GNI per capita and rising healthcare spending, increasing aging population, growing number of surgical procedures and rising number of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by health hazards associated with health effects associated with certain gloves. A few notable trends include rising number of contagious diseases, growing awareness regarding health and hygiene and strict regulations related to usage of PPE kits.

The global medical gloves market is segmented into latex, nitrile, vinyl and neoprene gloves. Nitrile gloves represent the fastest growing segment owing to easy availability and cost efficiency of nitrile gloves.

The global medical gloves market is expected to grow in future due to rising health spending, increasing number of surgeries and growing awareness regarding health. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global medical gloves market supported by rising spread of infectious diseases and awareness regarding health and hygiene. Asia Pacific recorded the fastest growing market for medical gloves with rising healthcare infrastructure and increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global medical gloves market, segmented into latex, nitrile, vinyl and neoprene gloves.

• The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Top Glove Corporation, Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Cardinal Health, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Medical Gloves Manufacturers

• End Users (Hospitals, Medical Institutes & Clinics)

• Raw Material Providers

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Medical Gloves

1.2 Features of Medical Gloves

1.3 Types of Medical Gloves

1.4 On the Basis of Form

1.5 On the Basis of Applications

1.6 On the Basis of Usage

1.7 On the Basis of Sterility

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.2 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.3 Declining Trade Volume

2.4 Rise in Unemployment

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.2 Global Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Medical Gloves Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Global Latex Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Latex Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Vinyl Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Vinyl Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Neoprene Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Neoprene Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Medical Gloves Market by Foam

3.4.1 Global Powder Free Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Powder Free Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Powdered Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Powdered Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Medical Gloves Market by Application

3.5.1 Global Examination Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Examination Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Surgical Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Surgical Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.6 Global Medical Gloves Market by Usage

3.6.1 Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.6.2 Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 Global Reusable Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.6.4 Global Reusable Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.7 Global Medical Gloves Market by Sterility

3.7.1 Global Non-Sterile Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.7.2 Global Non-Sterile Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.7.3 Global Sterile Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.7.4 Global Sterile Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.8 Global Medical Gloves Market by Distribution

3.8.1 Global Brick & Mortar Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.8.2 Global Brick & Mortar Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.8.3 Global Online Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.8.4 Global Online Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.9 Global Medical Gloves Market by End Use

3.10 Global Medical Gloves Market by Region

4. Regional Medical Gloves Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Rising Aging Population

5.1.4 Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

5.1.5 Rising Number of Chronic Diseases

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Number of Contagious Diseases

5.2.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Health and Hygiene

5.2.3 Strict Regulations Related to Usage of PPE Kits

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Health Effects Associated with Certain Gloves

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Top Glove Corporation Bhd

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Ansell Limited

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Supermax Corporation Berhad

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Semperit AG Holding

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Cardinal Health, Inc.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

Different Types of Medical Gloves

Medical Gloves by Form

Medical Gloves by Applications

Medical Gloves by Usage

Medical Gloves by Sterility

Global GDP Growth Rate (2005-2020)

Global Trade Volume (Jan 2019- Feb 2020)

Unemployment Based on Income Groups (2020)

Global Medical Gloves Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Medical Gloves Market by Product Type (2019)

Global Latex Medical Gloves Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Latex Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Vinyl Medical Gloves Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Vinyl Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Neoprene Medical Gloves Market by Value (2015-2019)

Continued…

NOTE : Our final report have added the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry, Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.