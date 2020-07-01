Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market Size Is Projected to Grow at US$ 40,070.3 Million | 14.8% CAGR By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

Packaging is a major part of the pharmaceutical market as it aids in keeping the drugs (chemicals, APIs, and finished dosage forms) safe from damage and contamination during storage and shipping. Packaging systems used for pharmaceutical products include, blister pack, pill box, and fiber drums (bulk drugs) for solid dosage forms; glass bottles, vials, and ampoules for liquid dosage forms; and tubes for semi-solid dosage forms.

Statistics:

Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market is estimated to account for US$ 40,070.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market: Drivers

Increasing expansion of international pharmaceutical companies in Latin America is expected to propel growth of Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, m8 Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company based in the U.S., and Gennisium Pharma, based in France, entered into an exclusive agreement under which m8 Pharmaceuticals has the exclusive rights to register and commercialize a more suitable formulation of an already existing orphan drug for apnea in Mexico and Brazil.

Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market: Opportunities

Expansion of pharmaceutical packaging sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in April 2020, Klöckner Pentaplast, a provider of pharmaceutical packaging films, completed expansion at its Cotia facility in Brazil.

Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market: Restraints

Low healthcare expenditure is expected to hinder growth of Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market. For instance, according to the survey by Brazil’s Federal Council of Medicine in 2018, per capita public spending on health care in Brazil did not increase above the country’s official inflation—which rose 80% from 2008 to 2017.

Key Takeaways:

Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market was valued at US$ 13,266.5 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 40,070.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing expansion of international pharmaceutical companies in Latin America is expected to propel growth of Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market over the forecast period.

API and Ingredients segment held dominant position in Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market in 2019, accounting for 60.0% share in terms of value, followed by Finished Dosage Form respectively. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs to treat chronic disorders is expected to assist the growth of the market.

Market Trends

Increasing adoption of telemedicine is expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, VivaBem, a digital health tech start-up based in Brazil, partnered with Doktor.se, a telemedicine provider based in Sweden, to expand its digital primary care services in Brazil.

The market is witnessing increasing M&A activities. For instance, in October 2019, Knight Therapeutics announced its plans to acquire Biotoscana Investments, a Brazil-based pharmaceutical company for US$ 281 million. In May 2019, Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA acquired Sao Francisco Saude.

Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market include, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Pisa Farmacéutica, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Landsteiner Scientific.

Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market: Key Developments

March 2020: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited entered into an agreement to divest a portfolio of select non-core products exclusively in Latin America to Hypera S.A., a pharmaceutical company in Brazil

July 2019: Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA, a healthcare company based in Brazil, launched a share offering to raise around US$ 704 million

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market, By Product Type: API and Ingredients Finished Dosage Form Pharmaceutical Packaging

Latin America Pharmaceutical Products CMO Market, By Country: Brazil By Product Type: API and Ingredients Finished Dosage Form Pharmaceutical Packaging Mexico By Product Type: API and Ingredients Finished Dosage Form Pharmaceutical Packaging Argentina By Product Type: API and Ingredients Finished Dosage Form Pharmaceutical Packaging Rest of Latin America By Product Type: API and Ingredients Finished Dosage Form Pharmaceutical Packaging



