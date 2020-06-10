Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Industry

Description

The global latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) testing market is estimated to reach US$2.1 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023.

The factors such as rapid tuberculosis prevalence, increased tuberculosis awareness, rising prevalence of HIV and increasing government initiatives are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by multidrug resistant tuberculosis, lack of laboratory facilities and lack of awareness in emerging markets. A few notable trends include increasing government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries and advanced and hybrid technologies.

The latent tuberculosis infection testing market comprises two main segments namely Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) and Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA). TST being a traditional test for tuberculosis diagnosis is the most recommended test. In the global latent tuberculosis testing market, the tuberculin skin test segment accounted for the higher share in 2018.

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to increasing public awareness and increasing healthcare expenditure on diagnosis and treatment in developing countries. The U.S. represents one of the largest market for LTBI testing and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. China, Japan and Europe and Middle East are emerging markets where growth lies in government expenditure on disease related initiatives and technological developments.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) testing market, segmented into Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) and Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA) segments.

• The major regional markets (Europe and Middle East, Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan and China) and Latin America) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of US, China and Japan.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Qiagen, Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Biomerieux, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Devices Manufacturers

• Raw Material/Component Suppliers

• End Users (Physician Offices, Hospitals, Healthcare Clinics)

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Tuberculosis (TB)

1.2 Types of Tuberculosis (TB)

1.3 Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI)

1.4 Risk Factors of Latent Tuberculosis

1.5 Types of Latent Tuberculosis Infection Testing

1.6 Latent Tuberculosis Infection Testing Segmentation

2. Global LTBI Testing Market

2.1 Global LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global LTBI Testing Market Value by Region

2.3 Global LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

2.4 Global LTBI Testing Market Volume by Region

2.5 Global LTBI Testing Market Volume by Segment

2.5.1 Global IGRA Testing Market Forecast by Volume

2.5.2 Global TST Market Forecast by Volume

3. Regional LTBI Testing Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.3 The U.S. LTBI Testing Market by End User

3.2 China

3.2.1 China LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 China LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

3.3 Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan and China)

3.3.1 Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan and China) LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan and China) LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

3.4 Latin America

3.4.1 Latin America LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Latin America LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

3.5 Japan

3.5.1 Japan LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Japan LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

3.6 Europe and Middle East

3.6.1 Europe and Middle East LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 Europe and Middle East LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Awareness of Tuberculosis

4.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.1.3 Declining Tobacco Price

4.1.4 Increasing Tuberculosis Detection Rate

4.1.5 Upsurge in Cigarette Consumption

4.1.6 Growing Urban Population

4.1.7 Rising Prevalence of HIV

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives

4.2.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Markets

4.2.3 Expansion of Advanced and Hybrid Technique

4.2.4 Line Probe Assays (LPAs)

4.2.5 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2 Multidrug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB)

4.3.3 Lack of Awareness in Emerging market

4.3.4 Lack of Laboratory Facilities

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Qiagen

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Abbott

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Becton Dickinson

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 BioMerieux

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 Roche Holding AG

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

Symptoms of TB

Types of TB

Differences between Latent TB and Active TB

Risk Factors of Latent Tuberculosis

Types of Latent Tuberculosis Infection Testing

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Testing Segmentation

Global LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value (2018-2023)

Global LTBI Testing Market Value by Region (2018)

Global LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2023)

Global LTBI Testing Market Volume by Region (2018)

Global LTBI Testing Market Volume by Segments (2018)

Global IGRA Test Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2023)

Global TST Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2023)

Continued…

NOTE : Our final report have added the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry, Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.