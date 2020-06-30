Knee Replacement Market Growth Projection, Sales Statistics, Size Value, Regional Outlook, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2025

Knee Replacement Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis by Product Type (Total Knee Reconstructive Implants, Partial Knee Reconstructive Implants, Revision Knee Reconstructive Implants), Material (Metal Alloy, Ceramic Material, Strong Plastic Parts), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Rehabilitation Centers), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), Forecast to 2025

The Global Knee Replacement Market size is expected to reach USD 10 billion at a 3.7% CAGR by 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global knee replacement market is profiled in great detail in the research report, providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market through its historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The historical stats of the knee replacement market are detailed in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory.

The historical stats provided in the report also give analysts a solid platform to base future projections about the market. Based on this platform, future projections for the knee replacement market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The leading players in the global knee replacement market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global knee replacement market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global knee replacement market are also profiled in the report to provide readers a comprehensive overview of what’s making the market tick and what is holding the market back.

Knee replacement, also known as knee arthroplasty, is a joint replacement procedure performed to replace diseased knee joints with functional alternatives made from materials such as metals and ceramics. Knee replacement is often performed on patients suffering from rheumatic arthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, or osteoarthritis. The growing awareness about knee replacement procedures is likely to be a major driver for the knee replacement market over the forecast period. In recent years, many advancements have been made in the field of knee replacement, with advanced composite materials often replacing the older metal implants and noninvasive surgical procedures replacing the older, invasive procedures. This has been a major driver for the global knee replacement market.

The increasing geriatric population around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global knee replacement market over the forecast period. Geriatrics are the most likely to require knee transplants, due to age-related damage to the knees and the onset of arthritis with age. The increasing lifestyle standards around the world have led to an increase in the population of geriatrics. This is likely to remain the major driver for the global knee replacement market over the forecast period.

Knee Replacement Market Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the global knee replacement market include Kinamed Inc., Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd., Medacta International, Aesculap Implants Systems LLC, Corin Group, Exactech Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Inc.

Knee Replacement Market Segmentation:

The global knee replacement market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end user, and region.

By product type, the global knee replacement market is segmented into partial knee reconstructive implants, total knee reconstructive implants, and revision knee reconstructive implants. The total knee reconstructive implants segment is further subcategorized into medial pivot implants, mobile bearing implants, fixed bearing implants, and others.

By material type, the global knee replacement market is segmented into ceramics, metal alloys, strong plastic parts, and others.

By end use, the global knee replacement market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, and rehabilitation centers. The hospitals and clinics segment holds the largest share in the global knee replacement market.

Knee Replacement Market Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global knee replacement market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas hold the largest share in the global knee replacement market. The high population of geriatrics in the region is the prime driver for the knee replacement market in the region. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes is also likely to be a major driver for the knee replacement market in the Americas region.

