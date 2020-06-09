Intensive Care (ICU) Beds Market 2020 Analysis to 2024 – Application, Emerging Trends, Leading Players and Product Type Electric, Semi-Electric & Manual

Intensive Care (ICU) Beds Industry

Description

The global intensive care beds market is estimated to reach US$4.14 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.21% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as rising aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita disposable income, technological advancements, rising number of chronic diseases, growing infections & contamination rates are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high cost of the advanced hospitals beds. A few notable trends include increasing number of hospital beds, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructural development and rising home care services.

The global intensive care beds market is segmented into electric, manual and semi-electric intensive care beds. The global intensive care beds market is highly dominated by electric intensive care beds owing to the rising number of hospital admissions.

The global intensive care beds market is expected to grow in future due to rising health expenditure and growing incidence rates of chronic diseases. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global intensive care beds market supported by rising spread of infectious diseases. Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing market for intensive care beds with rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and increasing chronic diseases prevalence.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global intensive care beds market, segmented into electric, manual and semi-electric intensive care beds.

• The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation and Argo AB) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Intensive Care Beds Manufacturers

• Medical Device Companies

• Diagnostic Centers

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 ICU Beds

1.2 ICU Bed Features

1.3 ICU Monitoring and Support

1.4 ICU Bed Care Level

1.5 ICU Bed Applications

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.2 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.3 Declining Trade Volume

2.4 Rise in Unemployment

2.5 Rise in Critical Care Bed Demand

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.2 Global Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Electric Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Electric Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Manual Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Manual Beds Intensive Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Semi-Electric Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Semi-Electric Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Application

3.4.1 Global General Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.4.2 Global General Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Specialized Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Specialized Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Pediatric Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Pediatric Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Neonatal Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Neonatal Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by End Use

3.5.1 Global Hospitals Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Hospitals Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.6 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Region

4. Regional Intensive Care Beds Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

4.1.4 The U.S. Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Aging Population

5.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.4 Rising Number of Chronic Diseases

5.1.5 Growing Infections & Contamination Rates

5.1.6 Technological Advancements

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Number of Hospital Beds

5.2.2 Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructural Development

5.2.3 Rising Home Care Services

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost Of the Advanced Hospitals Beds

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Getinge AB

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Invacare Corporation

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Stryker Corporation

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Argo AB

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Global GDP Growth Rate (2005-2020)

Global Trade Volume (Jan 2019- Feb 2020)

Unemployment Based on Income Groups (2020)

Critical Care Beds per 100k Population (2020)

Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Product Type (2019)

Global Electric Intensive Care Beds Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Electric Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Manual Intensive Care Beds Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Manual Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Semi-Electric Intensive Care Beds Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Semi-Electric Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Application (2019)

