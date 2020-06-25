Infusion Pumps Market to be Dominated by Medtronic and BD, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global infusion pumps market size is predicted to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will spur demand for infusion pumps in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing advancements in drug delivery systems will boost the infusion pumps market trends during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced treatment techniques will have a positive impact on the infusion pumps market growth in the foreseeable future.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Infusion Pumps Market:

Medtronic

BD

Baxter

Insulet Corporation

icumedical

Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.)

Fresenius Kabi AG

Market Driver :

Growing Cases of Cancer and Diabetes to Aid Market Expansion

The increasing incidence of cancer among patients will spur opportunities for the infusion pumps market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, cancer was estimated to be the second most prominent cause of death globally and is responsible for about 9.6 million deaths. Cancer patients require chemotherapy which is to be delivered to the patients in a continuous manner which can be achieved by using the infusion pumps. Moreover, the knowledge about the advantages of infusion pumps such as the ability to administer fluids in small dosage and at accurate programmed rates will promote the infusion pumps market revenue. Furthermore, the growing cases of diabetes will fuel demand for infusion pumps, which in turn, will bolster healthy growth of the market. according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, the prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be around 463 million cases worldwide. For instance, the insulin infusion pumps are used to administer drugs to maintain blood-sugar level in the bloodstream. In addition, infusion pumps are preferred in the management of type 1 diabetes.

Segmentation

By Type

Volumetric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Implantable Pumps

Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

By Application

Diabetes

Oncology

Pain Management

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Diabetes, Cancer, Neurological Disorders etc.)

4.2. Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch

4.3. Technological Advancements in Infusion Pump

4.4. Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region

4.5. Key Industry Trends

Global Infusion Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Volumetric Pumps

5.2.2. Syringe Pumps

5.2.3. Elastomeric Pumps

5.2.4. Insulin Pumps

5.2.5. Enteral Pumps

5.2.6. Implantable Pumps

5.2.7. Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Diabetes

5.3.2. Ambulatory Care Settings

5.3.3. Pain Management

5.3.4. Others

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Ambulatory Care Settings

5.4.3. Specialty Clinics

5.4.4. Home Care Settings

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

North America Infusion Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Type

6.2.1 Volumetric Pumps

6.2.2 Syringe Pumps

6.2.3 Elastomeric Pumps

6.2.4. Insulin Pumps

6.2.5. Enteral Pumps

6.2.6. Implantable Pumps

6.2.7. Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

6.3. Market Analysis – By Application

6.3.1 Diabetes

6.3.2 Oncology

6.3.3 Pain Management

6.3.4 Others

6.4. Market Analysis – By End User

6.4.1 Hospitals

6.4.2 Ambulatory Care Settings

6.4.3 Specialty Clinics

6.4.4 Others

6.6. Market Analysis – By Country

6.6.1 U.S.

6.6.2 Canada

Europe Infusion Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Type

7.2.1 Volumetric Pumps

7.2.2 Syringe Pumps

7.2.3 Elastomeric Pumps

7.2.4. Insulin Pumps

7.2.5. Enteral Pumps

7.2.6. Implantable Pumps

7.2.7. Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

7.3. Market Analysis – By Application

7.3.1 Diabetes

7.3.2 Oncology

7.3.3 Pain Management

7.3.4 Others

7.4. Market Analysis – By End User

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Ambulatory Care Settings

7.4.3 Specialty Clinics

7.4.4 Others

7.6. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

7.6.1 U.K.

7.6.2 Germany

7.6.3 France

7.6.4 Spain

7.6.5 Italy

7.6.6 Scandinavia

7.6.7 Rest of Europe

Continued…