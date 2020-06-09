Influenza Diagnostics Market Size, Growth, Trends | Global Industry Report, 2020-2025

The latest research report on Influenza Diagnostics Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Size 2020

Influenza Diagnostics Market is valued at USD 558.06 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 907.92 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Influenza is an acute respiratory tract infection (ARTI) also known as flu with a nurture period ranging from 1 to 4 days. It is an infectious disease caused by the influenza virus. Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory tract infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate altogether parts of the globe. There are four types of seasonal influenza viruses, types A, B, C and D. Among all, Influenza A and B viruses circulate and cause seasonal epidemics of disease. Influenza spreads through infectious respiratory secretions caused by aerosol formation due to direct contact with an infected person. These viruses can often causing morbidity, mortality and significant economic and social impact on communities. Influenza viruses infect the upper respiratory tract including nose, throat and bronchi and rarely, the lungs.

Influenza diagnostics market report is segmented on the basis of testtype, end userand by regional & country level.Based upontest type, influenza diagnostics market is classified intoreverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), rapid antigen testing, cell culture and others (immunofluorescence & serology). Based upon end user,influenza diagnostics market is classified into hospitals, research centers, diagnostic laboratories, and point of care testing centers (POCT).

The regions covered in this influenza diagnostics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of influenza diagnostics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Companies 2020

Roche Diagnostics,

Princeton BioMedtech corp,

Meridian Bioscience, Inc,

Becton Dickinson and Company Sekisui Diagnostics,

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

SA Scientific, Inc,

Alere Scarborough, Inc,

Quidel Corporation and Others.

Influenza Diagnostics News

Alere Receives FDA Clearance for Alere™ i Influenza A & B 2 Rapid Molecular Test

News: Oct. 2, 2017,Alere Inc.,a global leader in rapid diagnostics, announced clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to Alere™ i Influenza A& B 2 test for the detection of influenza A and B infection in children and adults.This test delivers lab accurate results in less time, with the ability to report a positive result in as little as 5 minutes. Further, Alere i Influenza A& B 2 will provide greater convenience with the addition of room temperature storage and reduced warm-up time for transport media samples. It also offers increased sample flexibility with nasopharyngeal swabs now validated for direct use, as well as, in transport media.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases,seasonal influenza, the growing amount of research and development,aresome major factor contributing to the revenue growth of the influenza diagnostics market across the world. According to report by NCBI, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately one billion people are infected and up to 500,000 people die from influenza each year in the world.Influenza is measured to be the greatest killer of the human populations.According to WHO, these annual epidemics were estimated to result in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness and about 290 000 to 650 000 respiratory deaths worldwide.Moreover, growing awareness about the influenza globally is expected to further drive growth of the global influenza diagnostics market over the forecast period.

According to World Health Organization statistics, 1.4 million people worldwide suffer from infections acquired in hospitals. However, increasing prices of diagnostic kits and reagents will hamper the growth of influenza diagnostics market. Moreover, technological advancements in healthcare sectors and increasing government initiatives and collaboration with market players for raising awareness regarding the innovative and more effective faster, accurate and cost-effective diagnosis for disease will create wide opportunities for the players operating in the influenza diagnostics market during forecast period.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominateinfluenza diagnostics market with the potential rate due totechnological advancements, health awareness among population, government initiatives to control the disease rates and increase in number of research collaborations, increases infectious diseases like seasonal flu and pandemic influenza and rising awareness among the people about pandemics.

These are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the regional market growth.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found between about 6 million and 7 million people with flu cases in the U.S. in 2019. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 15.5 million number of visits to physician offices with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis in the United States. As per National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), more than 18 million people work in the healthcare field in the United States. Moreover, increasing number of players entering the influenza diagnostics market with quality products offerings market region. As per CDC, influenza testing across the United States may be higher than normal at this time of year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe is second largest market for influenza diagnostics and is growing due to increased growth in research and development activities as well rapidly spreading infectious disease in regions. Forinstance, WHO-Europe, March 2020, approximately infected cases 171,874 and deaths 8,744. According to NCBI, around 10 million individuals aged 65 years and older are at risk of contracting influenza, and it can be estimated that the lack of a vaccination strategy would lead to more than 2 million cases and about 30,000 deaths in Italy. And the demand of the influenza diagnostics will accelerate due rapidly increasing infections during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about infectious diseases, higher rate of population, rising initiatives by government bodies to control the disease rate,increasing number of hospitals &laboratories,rising awareness about early diagnosis. China has witnessed increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. For example, according to WHO-China, China reported 2478 new cases of COVID-19. Due to these factors Asia Pacific market would be a fruitful investment for the influenza diagnostics market contributors. Additionally, favorable government initiatives and increase in number of research collaborations are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the market growth.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Segmentation –

By Test Type:

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR)

Rapid Antigen Testing

Cell Culture

Others (Immunofluorescence & Serology)

By End-User:

Hospitals

Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Point of care testing centres (POCT)

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

