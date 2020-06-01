In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market 2020 Impact of COVID-19 Global Analysis, Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market:

Executive Summary

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) that involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and impregnating them with sperm in vitro. The process involves energizing a woman’s ovulatory, removing an ovum from the ovaries of women, and allowing sperm to fertilize them in a liquid in a laboratory. These services are also utilized when women have complications with ovulation, polycystic ovarian syndrome, fibroids, endometriosis, and cervical issues or when the causes for infertility are uncertain. Earlier, IVF services were used to be performed in test tubes, but now a days the process is carried in a plastic dish. With the widespread of COVID-19 crisis around the world, physicians are more concerned on treating the novel coronavirus disease, due to which the treatment of IVF services are greatly affected thereby, the need for IVF technology has substantially declined. Moreover, rising cases of infertility rate among people, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, and technological development in IVF are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing government funding for promoting the usage of IVF services is further contemplating the market growth around the world. For instance, in December 2016, the Ontario government announced $50 million fertility program to include 5,000 people for IVF treatment. Similarly, Singapore government provides almost 75% co-funding for several ART procedures such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT). This factor would boost the demand for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services around the world. However, high cost of IVF treatment and lack of regulatory framework and uniform regulations are some major forces hampering the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing awareness about IVF treatment, along with rise in number of infertile populations in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the initiatives taken by market players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ambroise Paré Group

AMP Center St Roch

Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital)

CHA Fertility Center

EUVITRO S.L.U.

Fakih IVF Fertility Center

Houston Fertility Center

Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Servy Massey Fertility Institute

Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Cycle Type:

Fresh IVF cycles (non-donor)

Thawed IVF cycles (non-donor)

Donor egg IVF cycles

By End-User:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5387166-global-in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-services-market-size

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

