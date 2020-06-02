Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glycomics Market 2020

Glycomics Industry

Glycomics is the study of carbohydrates and carbohydrate-containing biomolecules in biological processes such as cell recognition, immune response, cell-to-cell interaction, infection and inflammation. Glycan microarrays, carbohydrate chemistry, and high-throughput mass spectroscopy are the advanced technologies that assist in order to unfold the complexity resulting from this diversity.

The global glycomics market was 727 million USD in 2018 and will reach 1532.35 million USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.62% during the period.

The report provides an in-depth market analysis through historical data, verifiable projections, and qualitative insights about the market size. Every projection featured in the report has been derived using assumptions and proven research methodologies. It provides a repository of both analysis and information for each facet of the market comprising top industry players, regional markets, competitive analysis, and current market trends.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape, along with a detailed analysis of the top industry players in the market. Besides, it highlights the different strategies encompassed by the players to create a footprint in the market. These strategies include partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations, new product development and new product launch, contracts, extensive R&D, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions.

Growth by Region

North America has dominated the market owing to huge investments in biotechnology. Asia – Pacific will grow significantly due to growth in industrial development and increasing funding in R&D.

Drivers vs Constraints

The rising investment on R&D by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, increasing funding by public and private organizations for glycomic research are the key factors for the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about the importance of glycomics restrains the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Shimadzu and PREMIER Biosoft said they will support the combination of each other’s technologies to advance lipidomics and glycomics research.

The Copenhagen Center for Glycomics and Desktop Genetics are collaborating to test and improve a tool for analyzing mutations generated by CRISPR nucleases.

Method of Research

The objective of submitting an analysis of the market all through the forecast period is inspected based on a compilation of factors that make up Porter's Five Force Model. The data specialists make use of the SWOT based tools based on which the report is adjusted to offer relevant particulars about the market. The comprehensive research of the market helps report and emphasizes its -built core points, threats, forecasts, well, and limitations.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Glycomics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Product

5.1. Enzymes

5.2. Kits

5.3. Reagents

5.4. Instruments

5.5. Others

6. Global Glycomics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Technology

6.1. Mass Spectrometry

6.2. HPLC

6.3. MALDI-TOF

7. Global Glycomics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application

7.1. Diagnostic

7.2. Drug Discovery

7.3. Oncology

7.4. Others

8. Global Glycomics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis

9.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Agilent

10.2. Thermo Fisher

10.3. Danaher

10.4. ProZyme

10.5. Merck KGaA

10.6. Shimadzu

10.7. Takara

10.8. New England Biolabs

10.9. Waters

10.10. Bruker

10.11. Sigma-Aldrich

10.12. PerkinElmer

10.13. Biocartis

10.14. Aptec

10.15. Rheonix

10.16. Others

11. Investment Opportunities

