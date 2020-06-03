Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on Global Histology and Cytology Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Histology and Cytology Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Histology and Cytology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Histology and Cytology Market is valued approximately at USD 12.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Histology and cytology are the scientific medical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of the microscopic anatomy of cells and human tissues, including the structure and function. Whereas, cytology is a branch of life science that is emphasized with the study of human cells in terms of function, structure, and chemistry. The relevant tests are executed by placing the contaminated tissue or cell sample in an electron microscope or a light microscope that allows the scientists to examine the sample microscopic anatomy. Increase in prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in diagnostic and molecular techniques, rising standardization of pathological laboratories and favorable reimbursements for cancer screening and laboratory tests are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Histology and Cytology, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, safety and diagnostic accuracy issues and lack of awareness among the public for diagnostic tests are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5278140-global-histology-and-cytology-market-size-study-by

The regional analysis of global Histology and Cytology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing cancer incidence rate, favorable government reimbursement policies, and the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to growing geriatric population, rising cancer incidence and increase in awareness about cancer screening in the developing economies, such as India and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hologic, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Examination:

Histology

Cytology

By Product:

Instruments and Analysis Software System

Consumable and Reagents

By End-User:

Life Sciences

Clinical Diagnostics

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Histology and Cytology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5278140-global-histology-and-cytology-market-size-study-by

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)