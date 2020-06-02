Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fitness Tracker Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Fitness Tracker Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Fitness Tracker Market – by Device Type, Display Type, Compatibility, Sales Channel, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2020 – 2025)” To Its Research Database

A fitness tracker is a device or application for monitoring and tracking fitness-related metrics such as distance walked or run, calorie consumption, and in some cases heartbeat and quality of sleep. A fitness tracker can be a smartwatch, or other small device linked to a local area network or otherwise connected to an IT system.

The global fitness tracker market will reach 49.45 billion USD by 2025 from 19.64 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 14.1% during the period.

The report provides an in-depth market analysis through historical data, verifiable projections, and qualitative insights about the Fitness Tracker market size. Every projection featured in the report has been derived using assumptions and proven research methodologies. It provides a repository of both analysis and information for each facet of the market comprising top industry players, regional markets, competitive analysis, and current market trends.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape, along with a detailed analysis of the top industry players in the Fitness Tracker market. Besides, it highlights the different strategies encompassed by the players to create a footprint in the market. These strategies include partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations, new product development and new product launch, contracts, extensive R&D, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions.

Company Profiles

Fitbit

Samsung

Xiaomi

Jawbone

Nike

Adidas

Misfit

Google

Apple

Huawei

Desay Infor

Beienda

Shenzhen Motto

DO Intelligent

NJY Science

Others

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will be fastest growing region owing to increase in population, technological advancements and economic growth. China has huge demand for fitness trackers due to increase in awareness towards fitness among the people. North America held largest share in the market and will continue to dominate the market. Europe will grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the period.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increase in wearable gadgets and technological advancements are driving the market growth. Increasing health awareness and growing standard of living are further boosting the growth of the market. However, high cost and risk of data theft are hampering the market growth.

Method of Research

The objective of submitting an analysis of the market all through the forecast period is inspected based on a compilation of factors that make up Porter’s Five Force Model. The data specialists make use of the SWOT based tools based on which the report is adjusted to offer relevant particulars about the Fitness Tracker market. The comprehensive research of the market helps report and emphasizes its -built core points, threats, forecasts, well, and limitations.

Industry Trends and Updates

Naked Labs Inc, a California-based startup focusing on 3D scanning technology, has launched a home-use 3D body scanner for fitness tracking.

RiverSong has launched a new fitness tracker – the ACT HR Smart Band, which comes with a 0.87-inch OLED display used to monitor sleep, heart rate and other daily activities.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.3. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Fitness Tracker Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Device Type

5.1. Fitness Bands

5.2. Smartwatch

5.3. Others

6. Global Fitness Tracker Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Display Type

6.1. Monochrome

6.2. Colored

6.3. Others

7. Global Fitness Tracker Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Compatibility

7.1. iOS

7.2. Android

7.3. Windows

7.4. Others

8. Global Fitness Tracker Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Sales Channel

8.1. Online

8.2. Offline

8.3. Others

9. Global Fitness Tracker Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. UK

9.2.2. France

9.2.3. Germany

9.2.4. Italy

9.2.5. Others

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. India

9.3.2. China

9.3.3. Japan

9.3.4. Australia

9.3.5. Others

9.4. South America

9.4.1. Brazil

9.4.2. Argentina

9.4.3. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. South Africa

9.5.2. UAE

9.5.3. Saudi Arabia

9.5.4. Egypt

9.5.5. Others

10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share Analysis

10.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

11. Company Profiles

12. Investment Opportunities

