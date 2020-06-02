Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biobanking Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Description
A biobank is a biorepository that stores biological samples for research. Biobanks provide data that represent large number of individuals’ samples used by researchers for multiple purposes. Biobanks help in identifying biomarkers of diseases related to single nucleotide polymorphism and others.
The global biobanking market was USD 2.26 billion in 2018 and will reach USD 3.81 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period.
The report provides an in-depth market analysis through historical data, verifiable projections, and qualitative insights about the Biobanking market size. Every projection featured in the report has been derived using assumptions and proven research methodologies. It provides a repository of both analysis and information for each facet of the market comprising top industry players, regional markets, competitive analysis, and current market trends.
Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on the competitive landscape, along with a detailed analysis of the top industry players in the Biobanking market. Besides, it highlights the different strategies encompassed by the players to create a footprint in the market. These strategies include partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations, new product development and new product launch, contracts, extensive R&D, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions.
Company Profiles
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tecan Group
Qiagen
Hamilton
Brooks Life Sciences
Promega
Cureline
Askion
PrecisionMed
Beckman Coulter
New Brunswick
BioCision
VWR Corporation
Micronic
Cryo Bio System
Others
Growth by Region
North America dominated the market due to increasing research activities, growing interest in biomarker discovery and rising investments in genomics. Asia – Pacific will grow at higher rate in the coming years due to presence of large population base.
Drivers vs Constraints
Factors such as increasing number of genomics research and government & private funding to support regenerative medicine research are driving the market growth. Increased incidence of chronic diseases is further boosting the market. However, lack of high quality samples and ethical & legal issues related to biobanking are restraining the market growth.
Industry Trends and Updates
Bio-Techne acquired Atlanta Biologicals Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the Patheon.
Method of Research
The objective of submitting an analysis of the market all through the forecast period is inspected based on a compilation of factors that make up Porter’s Five Force Model. The data specialists make use of the SWOT based tools based on which the report is adjusted to offer relevant particulars about the Biobanking market. The comprehensive research of the market helps report and emphasizes its -built core points, threats, forecasts, well, and limitations.
Table of Content
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
3.1. Definition
3.2. Porter’s 5 Forces
3.3. Regulations
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Constraints
4.4. Trends
5. Global Biobanking Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Sample Type
5.1. Blood Products
5.2. Human Tissues
5.3. Stem Cells
5.4. Bio-fluids
5.5. Nucleic Acids
5.6. Cell Lines
5.7. Others
6. Global Biobanking Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Product and Service
6.1. Equipment
6.2. Consumables
6.3. Services
6.4. Software
6.5. Others
7. Global Biobanking Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Type
7.1. Disease Based Biobank
7.2. Population Biobank
7.3. Private Sector Biobank
7.4. Others
8. Global Biobanking Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application
8.1. Regenerative Medicine
8.2. Life Science
8.3. Clinical Research
8.4. Others
9. Global Biobanking Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region
10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Company Market Share Analysis
10.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations
11. Company Profiles
12. Investment Opportunities
NOTE : Our final report have added the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry, Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.