Human Reproductive Technologies Market Size Is Estimated to cross US$ 34,228.3 Million in 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Emergency contraceptives can be used after sex to stop a pregnancy before it starts. There are two main types of emergency contraception: Emergency contraceptive pills (ECPs) and copper T intrauterine device (IUD). Some reproductive techniques that are under development include, artificial wombs, germinal choice technology, in vitro parthenogenesis, and reprogenetics.

The global human reproductive technologies market is estimated to account for US$ 28,426.7 Mn in 2019 in terms of value and US$ 34,228.3 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Human Reproductive Technologies Market: Drivers

High incidence of infertility is expected to propel growth of the global human reproductive technologies market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Survey of Family Growth data published in September 2018, 15.5% of all women who intend to become pregnant are infertile and 6.7% of married women aged 15 to 44 years are infertile, in the U.S.

Global Human Reproductive Technologies Market: Opportunities

R&D in diagnosis of infertility is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global human reproductive technologies market. For instance, in May 2018, DiaSorin S.p.A launched LIAISON test for the measurement of sex hormone-binding globulin in human serum and plasma for the diagnosis of infertility, decreased libido and erectile dysfunction in men and polycystic ovarian syndrome in women.

Global Human Reproductive Technologies Market: Restraints

Side effects associated with the use of contraceptive drugs and devices are expected to hinder growth of the market. Long term side effects associated with oral contraceptive pills such as increased risk of breast cancer, blood clots, and heart strokes strongly discourage usage.

Key Takeaways:

The global human reproductive technologies market was valued at US$ 28,426.7 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 34,228.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global human reproductive technologies market during the forecast period include increasing prevalence of maternal mortality, and increasing population, and increasing focus on family planning.

North America held dominant position in the global human reproductive technologies market in 2019, accounting for 46.1% share in terms of value, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Increasing preference of population towards use of human reproductive technologies in the region which is expected to support growth of the market.

Market Trends

Initiatives to increase awareness regarding human reproductive technologies is expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in February 2020, Cryos USA, a sperm and egg bank based in the U.S., held a scientific symposium on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

The adoption of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in diagnosis of infertility is on the rise. For instance, in May 2020, researchers from Peking University, China, proposed a specialized convolutional neural network architecture to accurately classify human sperm heads based on sperm images.

Global Human Reproductive Technologies Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global human reproductive technologies include, Abbott Laboratories, Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Actavis Generics (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Uniprix, Gavis Pharmaceuticals (Lupin Limited), Sandoz International GmbH, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, HRA Pharma, SA, Mankind Pharma, Cryos USA, Merck & Co, Bayer HealthCare AG, Church & Dwight, Co. Inc., Allergan, Pfizer, Inc., Agile Therapeutics Inc., BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Pantarhei Bioscience B.V., Cook Medical, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Daré Bioscience, Inc., and Merck Serono.

Global Human Reproductive Technologies Market: Key Developments

May 2020: Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced that MEGASET-HR, a trial comparing Menopur (menotropins for injection indicated for the development of multiple follicles and pregnancy in ovulatory patients participating in an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) program) to recombinant follicle stimulating hormone met its primary endpoint, with Menopur-treated patients experiencing a 35.5% OPR per cycle start after fresh transfer.

January 2020: Bayer HealthCare AG signed a license agreement with Daré Bioscience, Inc., a provider of products for women’s health, under which Bayer may commercialize Daré’s investigational contraceptive product, Ovaprene in the U.S. once approved by the U.S. FDA.

Segmentation

By Technology Infertility Drugs Contraceptive Drugs and Devices

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



