Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Rising Incidence of Menopause Disorders to Create Business Opportunities

The global hormone replacement therapy market size is predicted to reach USD 20.76 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of hormone-related disorders in both men and women of different age groups will spur demand for hormone replacement therapy, which in turn, will boost the hormone replacement therapy market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing prevalence of disorders such as growth deficiency, thyroid disorders, and others will create new sales opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The Report List the Main Companies in the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Merck KGaA

Endo Pharmaceuticals Solutions Inc.

Allergan

Eli Lilly and Company

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Regional Analysis

High Rate Of Hormone Deficiency Disorders to Facilitate Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 6.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of menopause disorders and growing incidence of hormone deficiency disorders. The increasing awareness regarding the therapies among patients will also support growth in the region. Europe is expected to account for a high share in the forthcoming years owing to the surge in hormonal disorders in women. The increasing cases of menopausal disorders and geriatric population suffering from the hypothyroidism will fuel demand for hormone replacement therapy in the region.

Segmentation

By Therapy Type

Estrogen and combinations replacement

Thyroid Replacement

Growth replacement

Testosterone

By Indication

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male hypogonadism

Growth hormone deficiency

By Route of Administration

Oral

Transdermal

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

