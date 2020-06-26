Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Booming by Size, Revenue and Trend in 2019-2027

Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market: Introduction

In terms of revenue, the global hemoglobin A1c testing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, due to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers comprehensive insights and forecasts in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market report.

Hemoglobin A1c testing is used to determine and monitor hemoglobin A1c levels in diabetic patients. A1c tests measure average blood glucose over the past two to three months. It is also known as the glycosylated hemoglobin test, glycohemoglobin test, glycated hemoglobin test, or A1c. The growth of the global hemoglobin A1c testing market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for diagnostic tools for point-of-care hemoglobin A1c testing, rise in geriatric population, and high prevalence of diabetes across the globe. Furthermore, increase in the geriatric population is another major factor driving the growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing market. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 524 million people were aged 65 or above in 2010, which is 8% of the world’s population. The number is expected triple by 2050 to 1.5 billion, representing 16% of the global population.

Ion-exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) to Dominate Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market

On the basis of technology, the hemoglobin A1c testing market has been segmented into ion-exchange high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), boronate affinity chromatography, direct enzymatic assay, and others. The ion-exchange high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) segment accounted for the largest share of the global hemoglobin A1c testing market in 2018. The ion-exchange HPLC segment is projected to dominate the global hemoglobin A1c testing market from 2019 to 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

HPLC increases ionic strength of buffer, identifies variants, and consumes less time. Hence, the segment is likely to dominate the hemoglobin A1c testing market during the forecast period. The direct enzymatic assays segment is projected to gain share in the hemoglobin A1c testing market from 2019 to 2027, owing to new products being launched by market players. According to the Journal of Nanomedicine Research review (2017), enzymatic HbA1c assays are not interfered by either chemical or genetically modified hemoglobin variants. Therefore, enzymatic hemoglobin A1c testing is highly reliable. Hence, the segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR between 2019 and 2027.

Point-of-Care Settings to Expand at Significant Rate

In terms of distribution channel, the laboratory settings segment dominated the global hemoglobin A1c testing market in 2018. Increase in the demand for automated hemoglobin A1c testing analyzers and rise in the number of laboratories offering enhanced diagnostic care services are expected to fuel the growth of the segment in the near future. However, the point-of-care settings segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the use of technologies and reagents in POC settings such as hospitals, clinics, and homecare are expected to drive the segment from 2019 to 2027.

North America to Dominate Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market

North America is likely to continue its dominance in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market from 2018, owing to the increase in the demand for direct enzyme assay techniques, technological advancements in the HPLC technology, and rise in the adoption of various chromatographic devices by hospitals, diagnostic labs, and clinics. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for hemoglobin A1c testing, with Germany holding a prominent market share.

Asia Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant market share during the forecast period, owing to huge patient population, rise in the demand for automated diagnostic tools and instruments, and increase in awareness about point-of-care testing solutions among healthcare staff. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, around 120.9 million adults had diabetes, while 8.3 million cases of diabetes were reported in China and Japan, respectively. Furthermore, exponential growth of the medical device industry in India and China, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure, are other factors likely to the boost the growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing market in Asia Pacific.

The report provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market. Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Menarini Group, Sebia, Siemens Healthineers, Tosoh Corporation, and Trinity Biotech plc are key players operating in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market. These players have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and R&D investments to increase their share and presence in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market.

