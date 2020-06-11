Hearing Aid Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Hearing Aid Industry

Description

The global hearing aid market is estimated to reach US$7.62 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.38% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023. The factors such as escalating diabetic population, increasing aging population, rising prevalence of hearing loss and growing awareness are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high cost of hearing aids, low average selling price and regulatory issues. A few notable trends include digitalization, rechargeable technology and wireless hearing aids.

The global hearing aid market is broadly segmented into four types which are hearing devices, cochlear implants, bone conduction system and diagnostic instruments. The number of advanced technology product launches helped hearing devices to remain at top position amongst all the segments. In the hearing aid market, hearing devices accounted for the highest share in 2018.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific due to high noise pollution levels in Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, China, and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of the market. The U.S. and Europe are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market. Rise in the number of people suffering from hearing loss in the U.S. propelled the need for advanced technology in hearing aids. The UK represents one of the largest markets for hearing aid and is already a well-penetrated market.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hearing aid market, segmented into hearing devices, cochlear implants, bone conduction system and diagnostic instruments.

• The major regional markets (The U.S., Europe) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the UK, Germany and France.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Sonova, William Demant, GN Re Sound, Sivantos Group, Starkey Hearing Technologies & Cochlear Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Hearing Aid Manufacturers

• Raw Material/Component Suppliers

• End Users (Hospitals, Medical Centers & Clinical Institutes)

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Hearing Aid: Introduction

1.2 Degree of Hearing Loss

1.3 Types of Hearing Loss

1.4 Hearing Aid Devices

1.5 Types of Hearing Aids

1.6 Industry Value Chain

2. Global Hearing Aid Market Analysis

2.1 Global Hearing Aid Market

2.1.1 Global Hearing Aid Market by Value

2.1.2 Global Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Value

2.1.3 Global Hearing Aid Market by Volume

2.1.4 Global Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Volume

2.1.5 Global Hearing Aid Market Volume by Region

2.1.6 Global Hearing Aid Market Volume Forecast by Region

2.3 Global Hearing Aid Market Share by Segment

2.3.1 Global Hearing Devices Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Hearing Devices Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Hearing Devices Market by Region

2.3.4 Global Hearing Diagnostics Market by Value

2.3.5 Global Hearing Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

2.3.6 Global Cochlear Implant Market by Value

2.3.7 Global Cochlear Implant Market Forecast by Value

2.3.8 Global Cochlear Implant Market by Volume

2.3.9 Global Cochlear Implant Market Forecast by Volume

2.3.10 Global Cochlear Implant Market by Age

2.3.11 Global Bone Conduction Systems Market by Value

2.3.12 Global Bone Conduction Systems Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Hearing Aid Market Share by Product Type

2.5 Global Hearing Aid Retail Market Share by Distribution Channels

2.6 Hearing Aid Penetration Rate in Prominent Countries

3. Regional Hearing Aid Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Share by Product Type

3.1.4 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market by Product Type

3.1.5 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Product Type

3.1.6 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market by Volume

3.1.7 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.8 The U.S. Hearing Aid Devices Share by Product Type

3.1.9 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Volume by Segment

3.1.10 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Forecast Volume by Segment

3.2 The UK

3.2.1 The UK Hearing Aid Market by Volume

3.2.2 The UK Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.3 The UK Hearing Aid Market Volume by Segment

3.2.4 The UK Hearing Aid Market Volume Forecast by Segment

3.2.5 The UK Hearing Aid Market Volume Share by Product Type

3.2.6 The UK Hearing Aid Private Market Volume by Product Type

3.2.7 The UK Hearing Aid Private Market Volume Forecast by Product Type

3.3 Germany

3.3.1 Germany Hearing Aid Market Volume

3.3.2 Germany Hearing Aid Market Forecast Volume

3.4 France

3.4.1 France Hearing Aid Market Volume

3.4.2 France Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Volume

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Hearing Aid Market by Company

5.1.2 Global Private Retail Market by Company

5.1.3 Global Hearing Aid Direct Retail Sale by Company

5.1.4 Global Organic Growth Rates of Hearing Aid Retail by Company

5.1.5 Global Hearing Instruments Market Share by Company

5.1.6 Global Sales Development of Hearing Instruments by Company

5.1.7 Global Cochlear Implant Market Share by Company

5.1.8 Global Sales Development in Cochlear Implant by Company

5.1.9 Comparison of Key Players by Product Categories and Types

5.1.10 Comparison of Key Players by Developments & Functionalities

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 The U.S. Independent Market Share by Company

5.2.2 The U.S. Veteran Affair Market by Company

5.2.3 The U.S. % Share of Units Sold in Veteran Affair Channel by Company

5.2.4 The U.S. Retail Market by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Sonova Holding AG

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 William Demant Holding

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 GN Re Sound

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Sivantos Group/ Widex

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 Starkey Hearing Technologies, Inc.

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 Cochlear Limited

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

Hearing Aid Industry Value Chain

Global Hearing Aid Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Hearing Aid Forecast Market by Value (2019-2023)

Global Hearing Aid Market by Volume (2014-2018)

Global Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Volume (2019-2023)

Global Hearing Aid Market Volume by Region (2014-2018)

Global Hearing Aid Market Volume Forecast by Region (2019-2023)

Global Hearing Aid Market Share by Segment (2018)

Global Hearing Devices Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Hearing Devices Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Global Hearing Devices Market by Region (2018)

Global Hearing Diagnostics Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Hearing Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Global Cochlear Implant Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Cochlear Implant Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Global Cochlear Implant Market by Volume (2014-2018)

Global Cochlear Implant Market Forecast by Volume (2019-2023)

Global Cochlear Implant Market by Age (2018)

Global Bone Conduction Systems Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Bone Conduction Systems Market Forecast by Value (2019-2023)

Continued…

