WiseGuyReports.com Publish A New Market Research Report on –“ Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market: Future Technology, Growth , Trends and Opportunities and Key Players Analysis 2026”.

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market 2020

Summary: –

The global healthcare virtual assistant market was valued at US$ 291.5 Mn the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1311.9 Mn in the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of 35.1%.

A healthcare virtual assistant is an AI-powered tool that can be used by patients for answering their health-related queries by using web- and mobile-based interactive applications. Healthcare Virtual Assistants help physicians in updating electronic health records and enable them to get access to schedules, patients’ history, etc. All these functions will help increase productivity and help physicians to focus more on patients rather than administrative tasks.

Healthcare virtual assistants can be used by payers to collect key biometric data of chronically ill patients, and ensure proactive engagement of patients. Also virtual assistants will help patients choose the right insurance plan. All these, in turn, will help in maximizing efficiency, outcome, and satisfaction.

Get A Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4417158-global-healthcare-virtual-assistant-market-segment-analysis-opportunity

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Major Key Players of Healthcare Virtual Assistant Industry:

The major players operating in the healthcare virtual assistant market are Amazon (US), Babylon Healthcare Services Limited (UK), CSS Corporation (US), Egain Corporation (US), Healthtap, Inc. (US), Infermedica (Poland), Kognito Solutions, LLC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), and Verint Systems Inc. (US) amongst others.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the increasing demand for quality healthcare delivery, is one of the major factors to drive the healthcare virtual assistant market. Increasing number of smartphone users across the globe and the increasing use of healthcare apps by patients are also contributing to the growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market.

Apart from these, the implementation of IoT in healthcare is expected to positively impact the healthcare virtual assistants market. Technological advancements in Natural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence, and deep learning and machine learning, are expected to further drive the market. The integration of healthcare virtual assistants in the healthcare ecosystem will help reduce the overall health cost, which will be one of the major factors for the adoption of healthcare virtual assistants by healthcare providers.

However, looming concerns over the security of patient data and the lack of structured data in healthcare are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The healthcare virtual assistant market report covers an in-depth analysis of the market including statistical and subjective data points, along with the key market drivers and opportunities & restraints that have positive or negative effects on the overall global market. An exclusive coverage has been provided for market drivers and challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments. The report comprises a competitive analysis of the key players functioning in the market and covers in-depth data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent strategies & products that will assist or affect the market in the near future.

Based on the user interface, the automatic speech recognition segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its increasing use in smart speakers.

Based on the product type, the smart speakers segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. Major factors that are driving the use of smart speakers is the increasing preference for technologically advanced products. Also, smart speakers save time of users and also offer greater convenience.

On the basis of end-user, the healthcare providers sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market. The integration of virtual assistants in healthcare helps healthcare providers to improve clinical workflow and thereby, increase work efficiency. Healthcare providers use virtual assistants for functions like billing, coding, answering calls, and managing physicians’ schedules, amongst others.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share in the market in the base year. Increasing healthcare expenditure in this region, coupled with the rising adoption of technology by healthcare providers and patients alike, is one of the major factors for the dominance of this region. Furthermore, most of the healthcare virtual assistant vendors are present in this region.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising use of smartphones and remote patient monitoring devices, coupled with a rising aging population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases, is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare virtual assistants market in this region. Apart from these, the growing need to reduce healthcare costs is further expected to drive the market. Moreover, countries like China and South Korea are investing in AI in Healthcare.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4417158-global-healthcare-virtual-assistant-market-segment-analysis-opportunity

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, by Product Type

Chapter 5 Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, by User Interface

Chapter 6 Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, by End-user

Chapter 7 Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)