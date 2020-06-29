Healthcare Asset Management Market 2020-2026: Market Share, Applications, Growth Trends and Forecast Report

The global “healthcare asset management market size” is predicted to reach USD 84,483.03 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancement has led to high demand for asset management solutions in medical facilities, which, in turn, will accelerate the healthcare asset management market growth. Moreover, the introduction of wireless connectivity in asset management solutions will contribute positively to this growth during the forecast period, mentioned in a report, titled “Healthcare Asset Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), Real-time Location Systems (RTLS), Others), By Application (Staff Management, Equipment Tracking, Patient Tracking, Supply Chain Management), By End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 11,002.50 million in 2019.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Key Features of Healthcare Asset Management Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors

Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Propel Market in North America

North America dominated the market in 2019 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rising digitalization in healthcare. The favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives will encourage growth in North America. The increasing private and public funding for the adoption of healthcare asset management solutions will further enable growth in the region. For instance, in June 2019, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) released the Cooperative Agreement Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

The objective of this program is to enable developments in the technical standards essential to attain interoperability among healthcare IT systems. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure. The growing spending for the development of healthcare IT in emerging nations will healthcare asset management market trends

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

IBM Corporation

Stanley Healthcare

CenTrak, Inc.

AiRISTA Flow

Versus Technology, Inc.

Zebra Technologies,

GE Healthcare

Sonitor

AeroScout Inc.

Others

Partnership between STANLEY Healthcare and Sonitor to Aid Market Sales

STANLEY Healthcare, a global leader in innovative solutions and technology for healthcare facilities announced that it has collaborated with Sonitor for the integration of Sonitor’s proprietary Sense High Definition Ultrasound indoor positioning technology into its AeroScout® Real-Time Location System (RTLS) platform. The partnership expansion between the companies can be a critical factor in accelerating the healthcare asset management market revenue during the forecast period owing to the implementation of cost-effective RTLS solutions with no complications and convenience.

