Health Technology Assessment in Pharma Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Health Technology Assessment in Pharma Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Health Technology Assessment in Pharma: A Review of Major Decisions” To Its Research Database

Since the 1900s, a continuous and rapid generation, innovation and improvement of medical technologies has been observed in the healthcare industries. Not all research and development in innovation results in overall health benefits, however, nor does their application lead to improved costeffective solutions. Global health systems need to achieve productivity and show value for money, and when combined with financial demands and resource constraints, they create a challenging decisionmaking environment for investing in health technology. To address these challenges, all technologies need to be assessed; those that are obsolete and not cost-effective, and that have been superseded, need to be eliminated. Technologies or innovations are evaluated by considering the availability of resources and to societal, economic, legal and ethical issues pertaining to the country or local setting.

The Health Technology Assessment in Pharma market report is a historical overview and in-depth research of the current and future market of the Health Technology Assessment in Pharma industry. The study offers a detailed analysis of the Health Technology Assessment in Pharma market share, the competitor segment with the basic introduction of leading companies, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the trends in the Health Technology Assessment in Pharma sector, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and critical driver analysis.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5190052-health-technology-assessment-in-pharma-a-review-of-major-decisions

Report Scope:

The current report provides details about HTA processes in countries such as U.S., Canada and U.K. This report highlights information and insights on the molecules which were recently approved in terms of regulatory and reimbursement decisions. The report includes policies, country-specific HTA activities, drug overviews, mechanisms of action, disease backgrounds, clinical evidence on safety and efficacy, regulatory scenarios, and HTA evaluation details.

Research Methodology

The report focuses on the size of the Health Technology Assessment in Pharma market, recent trends and development status, investment opportunities, market dynamics such as driving factors, limiting factors, and industry news such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Global data, regional data, and country-level data are provided in the import-export scenario. The demand and gross margin analysis from 2020-2025, and the production output are discussed in this report. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, such as potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors, provides crucial information for the understanding of the Health Technology Assessment in Pharma market.

Report Includes:

– 45 tables

– A detailed outlook on the HTA process and its approvals in major pharma industries

– Insights into the recent HTA submissions to HTA agencies by top pharmaceutical manufacturers

– Discussion on how HTA helps in the development of safe, and effective health policies, thereby benefitting both patient and health care providers

– Information about the medical, social, economic and ethical issues related to the use of a health technology

– Company profiles of market-leading players, including

ASTRAZENECA PLC

ELI LILLY AND CO.

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE INC.

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

MERCK AND CO. INC.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Introduction to Health Technology Assessment

Chapter 3 Pharmaceutical Industry’s Perspective on HTA

Chapter 4 Overview of Global HTA Organizations

Report Detail’s @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5190052-health-technology-assessment-in-pharma-a-review-of-major-decisions

Chapter 5 Daratumumab (Darzalex)

Overview of Daratumumab

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Multiple Myeloma: Disease Overview

Staging and Prognosis

Signs and Symptoms

Regulatory Milestones

Technology Assessment Decisions

NICE U.K.

SMC Scotland

Haute de santé (HAS) France

CADTH (pCODR) Canada

Company Profile

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Chapter 6 Tildrakizumab (Ilumya)

Overview of Tildrakizumab

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Psoriasis: Disease Overview

Regulatory Milestones

Chapter 7 Durvalumab (Imfinzi)

Overview of Durvalumab

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer: Disease Overview

Regulatory Milestones

Technology Assessment Decisions

Chapter 8 Abemaciclib (Verzenio)

Overview of Abemaciclib

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Breast Cancer: Disease Overview

Regulatory Milestones

Technology Assessment Decisions

Chapter 9 Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)

Overview of Ocrelizumab

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Multiple Sclerosis: Disease Overview

Regulatory Milestones

Technology Assessment Decisions

Chapter 10 Conclusion

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NOTE : Our final report have added the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry, Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.