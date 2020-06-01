Global Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market Research Report 2020: Industry Trends & Technological Advancements, COVID 19 Impact, Market Share Analysis, Revenue Forecast 2019-2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for trastuzumab biosimilar was valued at US$ 1257.0 Mn in 2019 and recording an exponential CAGR during the period of 2020-2028. Biosimilar competition comprises an effort to meaningfully reduce the economic burden of biologic treatments on the healthcare system. In the last few years, FDA has increased its focus on approval of biosimilar and has dedicated to providing for a competitive landscape. The cancer patient pool such as Adjuvant Breast Cancer, Metastatic Breast Cancer, Metastatic Gastric Cancer

has increased significantly in the last few years. The rising prevalence of cancer including breast cancer and rising demand for targeted therapy have boosted the market growth significantly. As there are enormous opportunities for cancer drug development, numerous companies are constantly investing a massive amount of funds for research and development activates.

Global trastuzumab biosimilar Market reports cover prominent players like Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Biocon Limited, Mylan Inc., BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Celltrion, EirGenix, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALTEOGEN Inc., Apotex (Apobiologix), AryoGen Pharmed, BIOCAD, Prestige BioPharma (PBP), PlantForm, Outlook Therapeutics (Oncobiologics), Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Stada Arzneimittel

Market Segments

Global Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2018 – 2028) By Product Ogivri Herzuma Ontruzant Trazimera Other Pipeline Products

Global Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2018 – 2028) By Indication Adjuvant Breast Cancer Metastatic Breast Cancer Metastatic Gastric Cancer Other Indication

Global Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2018 – 2028) By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Other Direct Distribution Channels



