Global Mobile Dental Unit Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Mobile Dental Unit Market:

Executive Summary

Mobile Dental Unit delivers health related facilities to the patients remotely at an ease. It integrates numerous dental machines and instruments in a dental truck, dental van or other which allows the delivery of dental treatment through remote medical and health services.

These units are highly effective when remote and rural areas are considered. In rural areas there are lack of medications for villagers, Mobile Dental Truck or Van visits such areas to provide treatment. Availability of the unit in a suitcase form with nominal weight of 28 kg to 30.5 Kg makes it a handy and portable option. . This unit is self-sufficient with bottles of cold fresh water and waste water incorporated within itself and requires only external power supply. Factors such as lack of facilities in rural areas, growing population drive the market growth. Further, scarcity of geographical areas in Tier 1 and tier 2 cities supports the market growth. Apart from this, government is also making efforts to provide services to the people all over the country. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many dentists do not operate their clinics and provide medications on call, this is one of the biggest factor hindering the growth of the market due to the current situation. As the machines used by the dentists may also spread the virus, operation and checkup of the patient becomes difficult affecting the market growth. As amidst the crisis, the people are advised for self-isolation, physical diagnosis, and physical contact with the doctors puts both patients and doctors at risk of contracting the virus. This has created decline in the market for Mobile Dental Unit services during the crisis. In just two years 2017-2019 across the world, mobile Dental Unit has provided care to over 5,000 adults, leading to improvement in oral hygiene and reducing oral-infections. Difficulty in startup and critical maintenance are the most rated restraining factor in the growth of Global Mobile Dental Unit Market.

The regional analysis of global Mobile Dental Unit market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

BPR Swiss GmbH (Switzerland)

Tenko Medical System (US)

Airel Quetin (France)

Sirona Dental Systems Inc. (US)

A-dec (US)

Planmeca (Finland)

Cefla Dental Group (US)

KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany)

Osada, Inc. (US)

Shin Hung Co. Ltd (South Korea)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dental Van

Dental Trailer

Dental Truck

Others

By Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Public Health Department

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Dental Unit Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

