Global IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The demand for in-vitro diagnostic products due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as a strong increase in the demand for PCR, NGS, serology-based rapid-test drugs, the favorable regulatory environment for drug creation & marketing and a sharp increase in target patient population. These trends have driven industry players to develop and enhance their existing capacities in production and delivery, as well as emphasis on commodity development & improvements. It is anticipated that the development of automated in vitro diagnostic (IVD) systems for laboratories and hospitals to provide reliable, precise, and error-free diagnosis would drive progress. For example, Becton, Dickinson and Company obtained CE-IVD certification for an integrated flow cytometry program from BD FACSDuet in March 2019 that helps clinical laboratories to improve their efficiency and performance in relation to manual processes. The growing geriatric population is projected to be one of the demand drivers for high impact rendering. According to the United Nations (UN), it has been estimated that there were about 962 million people worldwide with age over 60 in 2017. In fact, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), by 2020, the number of people over 60 years would surpass that of children under 5 years of age. It is expected that the IVD industry will be powered by the involvement of research organizations that offer consultancy services, clinical tests, and laboratory testing to address the increasing need for fast diagnosis and treatment plans. For starters, NAMSA began IVD production company in July 2018 to provide global manufacturers with services such as regulatory in vitro diagnostics, and clinical testing.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5421595-global-ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-size-study

The regional analysis of IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In terms of value, the North America is expected to account for the majority of the market owing to the favorable government legislation, well-established healthcare infrastructure, in-vitro diagnostic technical advancements and the involvement of key market players are the factors responsible for the largest regional share.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens Healthineers AG

QIAGEN

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

bioMerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

Sysmex Corporation

Cepheid

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Polymerase chain reaction

Next-generation Sequencing

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Rapid/PoC Tests

Hematology

Urinalysis

Others

By End-User:

Hospital-based Laboratories

Researchers & Academia

Reference Laboratories

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5421595-global-ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-size-study

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)