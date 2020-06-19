“Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlights:
- Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > US$ 200 Billion
- Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: > 2300 Drugs In Trials
- Commercially Available Cancer Immunotherapies: > 120
- Cancer Vaccines Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion
- Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Opportunity: > US$ 90 Billion
- Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies’: > 70 mAbs
- Sales, Market Opportunity, Dosage & Price Data: 300 Graphs/Charts
- Clinical Trials Insight By Phase, Company, Patient Segment, Drug Class
Table of Contents
- Immunotherapy for Cancer
1.1 Introduction to Cancer Immunotherapy
1.2 Advancement of Cancer Immunotherapy
- Types of Cancer Immunotherapy
2.1 Specific Cancer Immunotherapy
2.1.1 Cancer Vaccines
2.1.2 Monoclonal Antibodies
2.2 Non-Specific Cancer Immunotherapy
2.2.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Immunotherapy
2.2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Dynamics of Global Cancer Immunotherapy Landscape
3.1 Favorable Developmental & Commercialization Parameters
3.2 Issues to be Resolved in Expansion of Immunotherapy Horizon
- Cancer Vaccines: Transforming The Immunotherapy Landscape
4.1 Prologue of Cancer Vaccines
4.2 Cancer Vaccines in Immunotherapy
4.3 Commercialization of Cancer Vaccines
- Monoclonal Antibodies: New Era of Immunotherapy
5.1 Rudiments of Monoclonal Antibodies
5.2 Advents of Monoclonal Antibodies
5.3 Commercial Aspects of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Trails of T-Cell Therapies
6.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Technology
6.2 Strategies of Adoptive Cell Transfer
6.3 Commercial Aspects of Adoptive Cell Therapy
- Application of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Immunotherapy
7.1 Prelude to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
7.2 Implications of Immunecheck Point Inhibitors
7.3 Commercial Aspects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Role of Immunomodulators in Cancer Immunotherapy
8.1 Perspective of Immunomodulators
8.2 Clinical Aspects of Immunomodulators
8.3 Commercial Aspects of Immunomodulators
- Development of Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapy
9.1 Concept to Oncolytic Viruses
9.2 Potential Approaches of Oncolytic Viruses
9.3 Commercial Aspects of Oncolytic Viruses
- Cytokines & Cancer Immunotherapy
10.1 Fundamentals of Cytokines
10.2 Classification of Cytokines
10.3 Commercial Aspects of Cytokines
- Interferons in Immunotherapy
11.1 Potentials of Interferons
11.2 Classification of Interferons
11.3 Clinical Applications of Interferons
- Interleukins in Immunotherapy
12.1 Potentials of Interleukins
12.2 Clinical Applications of Interleukins
- GM-CSF in Immunotherapy
13.1 Potentials of GM-CSF
13.2 Clinical Applications of GM-CSF
- Market Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy
14.1 Current Market Trends
14.2 Economic Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy
14.3 Cancer Immunotherapy Cost by Product
- Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline Overview
15.1 By Drug Class
15.2 By Phase
15.3 By Company
15.4 By Target
15.5 By Patient Segment
- Cancer Immune Check Point Inhibitors – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
16.1 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)
16.2 Yervoy (Ipilimumab)
16.3 Opdivo (Nivolumab)
16.4 Tecentriq (Atizolizumab)
16.5 Bavencio (Avelumab)
16.6 Imfinzi (Darlumuvab)
16.7 Libtayo (Cemiplimab)
- Cancer Monclonal Antibody Market – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
17.1 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)
17.2 Avastin (Bevacizumab)
17.3 MabThera/Rituxan (Rituximab)
17.4 Erbitux (Cetuximab)
17.5 Vectibix (Panitumab)
17.6 Arzerra (Ofatumumab)
17.7 Gazyva (Obinutuzumab)
17.8 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)
- Bispecific Antibody Market – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
18.1 Blincyto (Blinatumomab)
- Cancer Vaccine Market – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
19.1 Gardasil & Gardasil 9
19.2 Cervarix
19.3 Provenge (Sipuleucel – T)
19.4 Vaxira (Racotumomab)
19.5 CreaVax-RCC
- Cancer Cytokines Drugs Market – Availability, Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis
20.1 Proleukin (Aldeslukin)
20.2 Intron A (Interferon Alpha-2b)
20.3 PegIntron (PegInterferon alpha-2b)
20.4 Sylatron (Peginterferon Alpha-2b)
20.5 Betaseron (Interferon Beta-1b)
20.6 Actimmune (Interferon Gamma-1b)
20.7 Ontak (Denileukin Diftitox)
- Oncolytic Virus Market – Availability, Dosage, & Price Analysis
21.1 Imlygic
- CAR-T Cell Therapy – Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis
22.1 Kymriah
22.2 Yescarta
- Marketed Cancer Cell Therapies Drugs
23.1 T-Lymphocyte Cell Therapy(Immuncell-LC®)
23.2 Zalmoxis
23.3 APCEDEN For RCC
23.4 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells – Shanghai Jia Fu Medical
- Marketed Cancer Cytokines Drugs
24.1 Aldesleukin (Proleukin®)
24.2 Denileukin Diftitox (ONTAK®)
24.3 Interferon Alpha (Multiferon®)
24.4 Interferon Alpha-2a (Roferon-A®)
24.5 Interferon Alpha-2a (Veldona®)
24.6 Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar(Inferon™/Inmutag™)
24.7 Interferon Alpha-2b(Intron® A)
24.8 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar(Bioferon™)
24.9 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (Intalfa®)
24.10 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar
24.11 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (ReliFeron®)
24.12 Interferon-Alpha-n3 (Alferon N®)
24.13 Interferon-Beta-1b (Feron®)
24.14 Interferon-Gamma (Ogamma®)
24.15 Interleukin-2 Biosimilar (Ilcass)
24.16 Teceleukin (Imunace™)
- Marketed Cancer Vaccines
25.1 Bladder Cancer Vaccine (PACIS®)
25.2 Bladder Cancer Vaccine
25.3 BV NSCLC 001
25.4 Dendritic Cell Vaccine (CreaVax-HCC®, CreaVax-PC® & CreaVax-RCC®)
25.5 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Quadrivalent (Gardasil®/Silgard®)
25.6 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Recombinant Bivalent (Cervarix®)
25.7 Immuvac / Cadi 05
25.8 Immucyst / TheraCys
25.9 Melanoma Vaccine (MVax®)
25.10 Melanoma Vaccine (Melacine®)
25.11 Racotumomab (Vaxira®)
25.12 Reniale
25.13 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge®)
25.14 Tertomotide (LucaVax)
25.15 Vitespen (Oncophage®)
- Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies
26.1 Bevacizumab
26.2 Trastuzumab Emtansine
26.3 Trastuzumab Subcutaneous
26.4 Brentuximab Vedotin
26.5 Catumaxomab
26.6 Ipilimumab
26.7 Nivolumab
26.8 Pembrolizumab
26.9 Pertuzumab
26.10 Rituximab
26.11 Trastuzumab
26.12 Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin
26.13 Others
- Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Future Prospects
- Competitive Landscape
28.1 Abbvie
28.2 Advaxis
28.3 Altor BioScience
28.4 Amgen
28.5 Biogen Idec
28.6 Biogenomics
28.7 Celldex Therapeutics
28.8 Dendreon Corporation
28.9 Eli Lilly
28.10 Expression Genetics
28.11 Galena Biopharma
28.12 Genmab
28.13 Gilead Sciences
28.14 GlaxoSmithKline
28.15 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
28.16 ImmunoGen
28.17 Inovio Pharmaceuticals
28.18 IRX Therapeutics
28.19 Merck
28.20 NeoStem Oncology
28.21 NewLink Genetics
28.22 Northwest Biotherapeutics
28.23 Novartis
28.24 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
28.25 Pfizer
28.26 Philogen
28.27 Regulon
28.28 Roche
28.29 Seattle Genetics
28.30 ZymoGenetics
