Global Adhesion Barrier Market Is Estimated to Register CAGR of 7.32% by 2025 With Global Analysis by Covid19 Impact, Current Scenario, Comprehensive Growth, Top Companies and Regional Forecacast

Adhesion Barrier Market Highlights

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global adhesion barrier market is expected to reach USD 928.78 million with a CAGR of 7.32% from 2019 to 2025 (forecast period).

Adhesion barrier is a medical implant used in patients with abdominal or pelvic laparotomy as an alternative to the removal of postoperative adhesions between the abdominal wall and the underlying viscera.

Market Dynamics

The adhesion barrier market is expected to expand at a steady growth rate. Significant factors impacting the market growth include rising surgical procedures for small bowel obstruction, infertility and chronic pelvic pain, and cost-effective adhesion prevention. The majority of laparoscopic procedures contribute to adhesions. It is estimated that more than 400,000 laparotomies are conducted annually in the United States for small bowel obstruction. In the United States, obstetricians-gynecologists have been shown to perform two of the most common surgical procedures, involving cesarean delivery and abdominal hysterectomy, which is associated with the risk of developing pelvic adhesions. The study found that adhesions occur in approximately 97% of abdominal interventions that cause chronic pain, infertility, and intestinal obstruction. Moreover, cost-effective prevention of adhesions is also driving the growth of the market. For open surgery, the adhesion barrier lowers the cost of surgery relative to no adhesion barrier, i.e., USD 4.376 versus USD 4.482. A four-year study was conducted in the US, and it was found that the average cost of colorectal surgery had been reduced to USD 106, from USD 4.482 without an adhesion barrier to USD 4.376 with an adhesion barrier.

However, the risk of the use of the adhesion barrier in patients with a history of hypersensitivity and the choice of adhesion barriers among surgeons may hinder the growth of the market.

Adhesion Barrier Market Segmentation

The global market for adhesion barrier has been segmented into product, formulation, severity, and application.

By product, the global market for adhesion barrier has been segmented into synthetic adhesion barriers and natural adhesion barriers. The synthetic adhesion barriers are further divided into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, and polyethylene glycol. Synthetic adhesion barriers accounted for the largest market share due to several advantages over natural adhesion barriers, including high biocompatibility, bioresorbable property, and cost-effectiveness of these products. The natural adhesion barriers are further segmented into collagen & protein, fibrin.

By formulation, the global adhesion barrier has been segmented into film, gel, and liquid. Film based adhesion barriers are projected to hold the largest market share due to better handling characteristics and proven positive results. Leading manufacturers for these products are J&J, Sanofi, and others. Gel-based adhesion barriers are composed of polyethylene oxide and sodium carboxymethylcellulose, with protective activity. Liquid-based adhesion barriers are aimed to create a site-specific barrier on a target

By severity, the global market for adhesion barrier has been segmented into mild adhesion and severe adhesion. Mild adhesion was the largest market share. According to a study of 122 patients, only three patients were found to have switched from mild to severe adhesion. Example of mild adhesion includes filmy and avascular. Severe adhesion is expected to hold the least market share. Example of severe adhesion includes organized, cohesive, vascular, and dense

By application, the global market for adhesion barrier has been described by gynecological surgeries. Gynecological surgeries are projected to have the largest market share due to a large number of gynecological procedures, and many women are likely to experience post-surgical adhesions. It is estimated that 90 % of patients undergo main abdominal surgery and that between 55% and 100% of females undergo pelvic surgery develop adhesions.

Adhesion Barrier Market Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global adhesion barrier market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, the and Asia Pacific.

The Americas led the adhesion barrier market in 2019 and is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the existence of a large number of medical device firms, a rise in research and development, an increase in laparoscopy procedures, and a large number of patients. More than 400,000 laparotomies are conducted annually in the United States alone for small bowel obstruction.

Europe is projected to hold the second-largest share due to increased use of advanced technologies and increased product development by existing manufacturers.

The Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the highest rate of growth during the study period. This is due to widely populated countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, growing gynecological procedures, and increasing government initiatives to raise awareness of women’s related diseases.

Adhesion Barrier Market Studied by Top Key Players

Some of the leading participants in the global adhesion barrier are Johnson & Johnson, Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group), Betatech Medical, R. Bard, FzioMed, Innocoll Holdings, Anika Therapeutics, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Baxter International, MAST Biosurgery, Normedi Nordic., Sanofi.

Industry News

In December 2019, Baxter International announced that it would acquire Sanofi’s surgical products unit Seprafilm and related assets for USD 350 million in cash. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2020.

