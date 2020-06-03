Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Research Report 2020 – Industry Trend Analysis, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2030”

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for gene therapy for blood disorders is expected to record a promising CAGR during the period of 2020-2030. Gene Therapy is expected to unite market leaders across the blood disorders to research into the precise clinical and commercial challenges hurdles faced by companies while developing gene therapies for sickle cell disease, hemophilia, and β-thalassemia. The companies operating in the market are significantly focusing on improving the lives and health of people with rare blood disorders across the globe through their innovative technologies. For instance, in 2018 Sanofi Genzyme, has acquired Bioverativ and Ablynx for invention and rigorous clinical development to make an expressive transformation for people affected by rare blood disorders globally.

Global gene therapy for blood disorders market reports covers prominent players such as Biomarin Therapeutics, Expression Therapeutics LLC, Spark Therapeutics, Shire, bluebird bio, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Medgenics, OrphageniX, Freeline Therapeutics, Errant Gene Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., uniQure, Angiocrine Bioscience, and Sanofi Genzyme. In January 2020, Sangamo Therapeutics has handed over a development of gene therapy, SB-525 to Pfizer for hemophilia A. The candidate is currently under phase 3 of clinical development. The introduction of pipeline drugs to the market in the coming years is expected to generate potential opportunities for the growth of the market during the estimated timeframe.

Market Segments

Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market by Indication Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030 Sickle Cell Anemia β-thalassemia Hemophilia B Hemophilia A

Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Based on Mechanism of Action Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030 Gene Therapy Gene Editing

Global Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030

Europe Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market by Country Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030 U. K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market by Country Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030 U. S. Canada

Asia Pacific Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market by Country Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030

Latin America Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market by Country Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030

Middle East & Africa Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Market by Country Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030

