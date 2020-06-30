First Aid Kits Market (Covid-19 Impact) 2028 Future Development, Manufacturers, Trends, Share, Size and Forecast

An emergency aid or treatment given to an individual who is injured or affected with a sudden illness, before the arrival of regular medical services can be termed as first aid. A First aid kit should be well equipped to dispense basic primary first aid, it should be well organized, and easily available at all times.

According to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), every home should have a first aid kit for minor and serious medical emergencies whenever required. Medications in the kit need to be according to the directions as mentioned on the container or according to the doctor’s recommendation. Special attention needs to be paid to medicines which need to be kept in refrigerators.

All expiry dates need to be checked and those that have expired need to be discarded away according to the recommended discarding methods. Safety caps are required to be used and these medications need to be kept out of reach from the children. Special attention should be given to storing the first aid kit in a place which is easily accessible to adults.

The kits may vary in size and content depending on location of use e.g. used for a one day trip, or a large kit used for a bigger event. Contents and size of the first aid kit are based on the use and the application of medication for the injuries that might occur. Packaging of the internal contents of the kit is pivotal. Well organized packaging protects the medication that is inside and is an irreplaceable part of the kit. It allows for an easy and quick reach to dispense emergency care without pulling out all of the kit contents.

Usage of different colored packs or compartments need to be utilized for different things inside the kit. Plastic bags should be avoided for packaging. Contents of the kit should be clearly labelled. A laminated list of content needs to be kept inside for replacements of the used. Soft and pliable goods should be sealed in a recyclable plastic to protect them from moisture.

Mini air-tight packages should be used. The list needs to be updated every few months to ensure the replacement of expired items. Knowing the location of the first aid kit at the work place is of important in case of emergency. First aid kits should be taken on trips or kept in vehicles. Babysitters and children who are old enough to dispense first aid, need to know where the kit has been placed.

The sports industry is expected to account for the growth of more than half of the market for the first aid kits commercially. Use of first aid kits in commercial buildings and industrial work sites due to the increasing safety regulations and awareness regarding health is a key factor driving the market.

The global first aid kits market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the first aid kits market can be divided into common type kits and special type kits. Common type kits contains standard medications recommended by the health authorities. Special type of kits contain medications required for a certain application or location e.g. Schools, fire stations, office etc . Based on application, the global first aid kits market can be segregated into house & office, industrial & manufacturing facilities, transportation, military, outdoor, and sports.

In terms of region, the global first aid kits market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a major share of the first aid kits market.

Key players operating in the global first aid kits market include Acme United Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AdvaCare Canadian Safety Supplies, Steroplast Healthcare, DC Safety, Cramer products, Dynamic Safety USA, Certified Safety Manufacturing, Green Guard, Lifeline, Ready America, Levitt-Safety, MedTree, Nothern Safety, Tender Coporation, Sterimed, Lifeline, and HARTMANN.

