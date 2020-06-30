Eye Health Supplements Market Sales to Increase 6.36% CAGR as Screen Time Soars During COVID 19 2020 Lockdown; MRFR Reveals Latest Insights for 2025

“Global Eye Health Supplements Market by Indication (Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Cataract, Glaucoma, Eye Fatigue, Corneal Support, Eyelid Conjunctivitis, and others), Product Type (Antioxidant, Neuroprotective, Anti-Inflammatory, and others), Supplement Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Fatty Acids and others), Form (Tablets/Capsules, Liquid, Gels, Gummies, and others), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy) and Regional Insights (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025”

The market growth majorly attributes to the penetration of various vision care brands. The prevalence of various eye diseases and disorders is constantly growing over the last few years. This is mainly due to environmental changes, pollution, and the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle.

Moreover, The global eye health supplements market is witnessing a continual rise in its size increasing myopic population worldwide pushes sales of eye health supplements. Additionally, vision corrective & surgical processes and ophthalmic diseases increase the consumption of eye health products. Also, increasing screen use led by the rising popularity of smartphones and mobile games escalates the market growth to furthered height. Average screen time is soaring during COVID 19 Lockdown as more people work from home and join virtual meetings.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global eye health supplements market is poised to create a valuation of USD 9,355.09 MN by 2025, registering 6.36% CAGR during the review period (2019 – 2025). High myopia increases the risk of eye disorders later in life, such as early cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. Hence, it is not only the older group of people, but younger customers are also turning to eye care supplements to improve their eyesight damaged due to long hours of screen-time, causing dry and tired eyes.

Global Eye Health Supplements Market – Segments

The report is segmented into six dynamics;

By Indication : Cataract, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Glaucoma, Eye Fatigue, Corneal Support, Eyelid Conjunctivitis, and others.

By Product Type : Antioxidant, Neuro-Protective, Anti-Inflammatory, and others.

By Supplement Type : Vitamins, Minerals, Fatty Acids, and others.

By Form : Tablet/Capsule, Liquid, Gels, Gummies, and others.

By Distribution Channel : Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Major Players

Players leading the global eye health supplements market include Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Pfizer, Inc., Alliance Pharma PLC, Vitabiotics Ltd, NUSAPURE, Amway, EyeScience, Akorn Incorporated, and Nordic Naturals, among others.

Manufacturers strive to discover and develop innovative products that can deliver more than just safe and effective results. Hence, they make substantial investments to drive R&D and their expansion plans. They are increasingly investing in companies in emerging economies for product development and manufacturing activities.

Industry/ Innovation /Related News:

May 28, 2020 —- VitaHealth (Malaysia), a leading health supplements and nutritional products company, announced its plans to tap into growing demand among Singapore’s myopic population to push sales of its eye health supplements. VitaHealth sees growing opportunity with vision care supplements as screen time soars due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has increased screen use as more people work from home and join virtual meetings. VitaHealth Eye-Care is a herbal extracts blend providing zeaxanthin, lutein, anthocyanidinsn, and lycopene for overall eye health.

